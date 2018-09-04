Modesto City Council creates committee to fix delays in sales tax-funded road projects

The Modesto City Council on Tuesday night unanimously voted to reject a recommendation to repeal an ordinance that created a commission to oversee Measure L sales tax spending to improve traffic conditions throughout Stanislaus County.
Had the council approved the recommendation, a new ordinance would’ve suspended meetings for the Citizens’ Transportation Sales Tax Commission and changed its duties to emulate those of the Stanislaus Council of Government’s Measure L oversight committee.
As part of the council’s 7-0 vote, the council agreed to create an ad-hoc council committee to have comprehensive discussions with the oversight commission and city staff to make changes that would expedite road projects funded by the sales tax.
Modesto Mayor Ted Brandvold appointed himself, Councilman Bill Zoslocki and Councilman Mani Grewal to that ad-hoc committee. Brandvold, Zoslocki and Grewal also are members of the StanCOG policy board; Zoslocki is the chairman.
At a meeting last month, some city council members claimed the oversight commission was delaying road projects and overstepping its authority 20 months after voters approved the Measure L sales tax.
Members of the commission said those claims were false and a blatant attempt to remove transparency and assurances made to the voters to get the measure approved. Janice Keating, a member of the oversight commission, said they have approved every project submitted by city staff and have not delayed anything.
“You want to close the curtains and shut out the light of day,” Keating told the council. “Anyone with some actual sense can see this is a bait-and-switch.”
Tuesday night’s vote came after a three-hour long discussion on the single issue alone. Grewal said an ad-hoc committee is needed to get road projects started and completed.
City officials said Modesto has received about $10.6 million in sales tax revenue since voters approved Measure L in November 2016. The city has budgeted $12 million for road improvement projects that have been completed, are under construction or in the works.
For the fiscal year 2017-18, only a project on Carpenter Road, between Chicago and Kansas avenues in west Modesto, is under construction, according to a report submitted July 31.
“We can’t have it in this huge pot of money and not spending it,” Grewal said.
Construction is complete on a project to connect a Modesto Junior College bike path to the Virginia Corridor. And new traffic signals have been installed at Floyd Avenue and Millbrook Avenue; Prescott Road and Mt. Vernon Drive; and Roselle Avenue and Belharbour Drive.
The city has 13 other road projects in the works in varying stages. The design is done for the Lakewood Neighborhood Street project and construction could begin in October. Construction on the Standiford Avenue project is expected to begin next month.
There are projects in which the designs haven’t been completed, are awaiting review or are in the planning stages. Information about the Measure L projects in Modesto is on the city’s web site.
