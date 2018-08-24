Judge was elected in June, but governor wanted her to start her new job early

Carrie Stephens was sworn in as the newest judge for the Stanislaus Superior Court during a ceremony Friday in the Board of Supervisors chambers in downtown Modesto.
In the June 5 election, Stephens beat Attorney Crystal Swanson with 70.9 percent of the vote. Both candidates were newcomers to the Stanislaus bench and were seeking a vacant spot created by the retirement of Judge Loretta Begen.
Stephens’ term as judge was to begin in January, but Gov. Jerry Brown on July 20 appointed her on an interim basis. Her interim appointment went into effect Aug. 3 and allowed her to start her new job early. Her annual salary is $200,042.
“I am honored to receive this appointment from the governor,” Stephens said. “I look forward to serving the court and the community.”
Stephens had been a judge for the Navy and Marine Court of Criminal Appeals. She’s also been chief judge for the Naval and Marine Corps Trial Judiciary, and she’s worked as an attorney for the Stanislaus County Counsel’s Office and the Public Defender’s Office.
She earned a juris doctor degree from the McGeorge School of Law and a bachelor’s of science degree from the University of the Pacific.
Stephens, 54, has lived in Newman for nearly her entire life. She and her husband, Tim Bazar, have three children.
“Carrie Stephens comes to us with a wealth of knowledge and experience,” said Assistant Presiding Judge Dawna Reeves. “She is exceptionally well qualified, and we are pleased with her interim appointment.”
