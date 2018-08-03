Investigators seek information about ‘human-caused’ grass fires in Modesto

Officials are investigating two grass fires in two nights that burned an area underneath the Highway 99 overpass along the Tuolumne River in Modesto.
Investigators believe the fires on Wednesday and Thursday night were “human-caused,” said Lt. Dave Hutchinson, Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit commander.
That could mean that grass fires caused by someone who started a campfire or was trying to cook food, Hutchinson said. But he said it could also mean the fires were intentionally started. Investigators on Friday had not determined the cause of the fires.
Shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called to the area to respond to a report of small fires burning grass. Shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were called back to the area put out another grass fire that burned less than an acre.
No injuries were reported in the grass fires.
Hutchinson said the area is frequented by homeless people who camp along the river near the highway overpass and Zeff Road.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the grass fires to call (209) 525-5537 or send an e-mail info@stanfiu.org.
Comments