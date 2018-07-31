They sought a better life in America. Their hard work was celebrated with citizenship

Ileshwa Khoshaba left her small village in northern Iraq, where she had nobody to help take care of her. She’s an 89-year-old woman with serious medical conditions, so she reunited with her family in the United States six years ago.
On Tuesday morning, she and 82 other immigrants from 17 countries swore their allegiance to America and became U.S. citizens. Now, Khoshaba can receive the adequate medical care she needs surrounded by family who care for her.
“I’m very happy. Thank God for everything,” she said through her niece, who translated.
Rep. Jeff Denham of Turlock congratulated the new citizens at Tuesday’s ceremony at the Ceres Community Center. Typically, Stanislaus County residents would be required to participate in naturalization ceremonies in San Francisco, Los Angeles or Sacramento.
“You live here, and your family is here, why don’t we do it right here at home and celebrate with our community,” Denham told the audience. “This has been amazing to see people, not only going through the citizenship process, but neighbors and family members coming in and joining the celebration, as well.”
Khoshaba moved in with her niece, Alma Barkho, in Ceres. Her niece is her caregiver, and her aunt struggles with blood pressure problems and rapidly fading vision. She also is confined to a wheelchair.
Khoshaba said she never received medical treatment for her condition in Iraq, always living in fear on the verge of fleeing her home for a life as a refugee.
In the United States, Khoshaba’s Social Security benefits were held up because the elderly woman was waiting for her citizenship to be granted. Her niece said the only step left was for her aunt to swear her allegiance to this country.
So, Barkho asked Denham’s office to help expedite the process past any bureaucratic entanglements. Within a few days, Denham’s staffers moved the process along, she said.
“They did an excellent job,” Barkho said about Denham’s help. “I didn’t know it was going to be that fast.”
In the ceremony, Jeremiah Williams, a Modesto businessman and civic leader, sang the national anthem, and Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson led the new citizens in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Denham spoke about helping his father-in-law study for the citizenship exam. He said those in Congress who say this is an “easy path” to citizenship don’t know about the work required for this naturalization process.
“This is your opportunity to work, to be part of this community, to start any business that you would like,” Denham told the new U.S. citizens.
Other new Americans sworn in Tuesday were from Cambodia, Canada, China, Colombia, Fiji, Guatemala, India, Iran, Laos, Nepal, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Thailand and the United Kingdom. But the largest contingent, 52 new U.S. citizens, came from Mexico.
“I always think it’s amazing how many countries are represented every time we do this,” Denham said. “It is a cross-section of our entire community and certainly something that is very exciting to see.”
Sergio Palos, originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, was one of a few dozen people who registered to vote shortly after receiving his citizenship certificate. El Concilio representatives had an information booth just outside the community center offering Palos and others the chance to register.
“I love this country, it gave me my family,” Palos said with his wife, Maria Perez, and their two children, Juan Diego and Ruby, standing nearby.
He came to the United States in 2001, seeking stable employment and a chance for better opportunities. He settled in Hughson about 10 years ago. He started working as a dishwasher and later a cook at a restaurant.
Now, Palos is participating in a vocational program to learn the trade and later find work in the field. He also wants to earn a high school general equivalence degree and increase his job opportunities.
“It’s exciting” Palos said about becoming a U.S. citizen. “It makes me more proud.”
Jazmin Jaime came with her family from Michoacan, Mexico, when she was 8 years old. Now 22, she’s living in Modesto and transferring to the University of California, Merced, as a psychology major.
Her older sister became a U.S. citizen first. Now, the two older sisters want to convince their 19-year-old sister to apply for citizenship, as well.
“We want a better opportunity for us, especially for education,” Jaime said about why her family came to the United States. “(Citizenship) meant a lot for my family. I basically did it for them.”
