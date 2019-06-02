McHenry Village makes room for the vroom of Graffiti Classic car show

Graffiti Car Show The Modesto Area Street Rod Association hosted its 14th annual classic car show at the McHenry Village Shopping Center Sunday June 2, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Modesto Area Street Rod Association hosted its 14th annual classic car show at the McHenry Village Shopping Center Sunday June 2, 2019.

More than 500 cars filled the McHenry Village shopping center parking lot Sunday for the 14th annual Graffiti Classic, hosted by the Modesto Area Street Rod Association. New this year at the event was a special area to celebrate pre-1949 street rods.

The show has become one of the staples of Graffiti Summer in Modesto, and there is loads more fun ahead. Among the upcoming events:

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on Tenth Street Plaza, the Graffiti Cruise Route Presentation will induct local celebrities into the Historic Graffiti Walk of Fame. The annual honors will be followed by live music by The Third Party Band. The event is free.

Thursday at 8 p.m. at Mancini Bowl in Graceada Park, MoBand kicks off its 100th season with a concert themed “Graffiti Love.” All shows in the six-week season are free.

The North Modesto Kiwanis Classic Car Parade returns Friday. The cruise rolls through downtown to McHenry Avenue, then to Briggsmore Avenue and back to downtown. The parade features thousands of classic cars, hot rods and street rods beginning at 6:30 p.m. After the parade, hit the free Downtown Cruise-In, where there will be live music at Tenth Street Plaza from 9 to 11 p.m.

The Kiwanis Club keeps the party going Saturday and Sunday with the 21st American Graffiti Car Show and Festival at the Municipal Golf Course, 400 Tuolumne Blvd. It features classic cars (1979 and older), hundreds of food and vendor booths, and live music throughout each day. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 general, free to kids 12 and under. All proceeds go to local charities for children.

The free Back to Graffiti classic car show also includes raffle prizes, music, vendors and more. It starts at 9 a.m. at The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd.