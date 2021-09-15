Job searching? Amazon hosts ‘Career Day’ today with coaching sessions ahead of hiring surge

Walls of an Amazon fulfillment center rise from the Fulkerth Road site in Turlock, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. aalfaro@modbee.com

Amazon is looking to hire thousands of workers across Northern California, including 500 in the Modesto and Turlock area.

As part of the company’s Career Day today, Sept. 15, Amazon is offering 20,000 one-on-one career coaching sessions to registrants. This event is part of Amazon’s planned hiring surge, where the company will hire 40,000 corporate and tech roles by the end of 2021.

Over 4,000 of those workers will be hired in the Bay Area, with an additional 3,000 in Sacramento, 7,000 in Stockton and Tracy, as well as the 500 in the Modesto-Turlock area.

“The event is designed to support all job seekers, whether they are looking for a new job or hoping to transition to a different career altogether — at Amazon or another company,” according to a news release. “Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in one of more than 20,000 personalized career-coaching sessions with an Amazon recruiter.”

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon has hired over 450,000 workers nationally. Locally, the company will be opening a new fulfillment center in Turlock in 2022.

Those interested can register for the event on Amazon’s Career Day website.

