Turlock’s Westside Ministries asks for community support as demand for free food rises

Estrella Isiordia, left, and Abigail DiGrazia, right, pick tomatoes at Westside Ministries in Turlock, Calif., on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

Westside Ministries of Turlock is asking for community support to fund its food literacy program, which allows it to provide food for the underserved.

Since before the pandemic, the organization has provided free meals for the community as a result of youth tending to its garden. As one of five finalists in heavy-equipment maker Kubota’s competition, which awards the winner $100,000 and loaned equipment, Westside wanted to continue this effort but was outnumbered by 506 votes, said the executive director.

But losing won’t stop Westside from serving the community. Jolynn DiGrazia, the ministries’ executive director, said kids and teens come out to the garden around 8 a.m., ready to work as demand for free food has doubled during the pandemic.

Her grandson Xavier Mason said he’s been helping since he was 4 years old and has learned a lot from gardening. “Just being able to give back, it’s been a blessing,” said the 2021 high school grad.

Sunshine Sakuda, youth director at Westside Ministries, said funding would provide the tools needed to keep up with the demand. “Quality-wise, it would’ve made a big impact on the projects we have here,” she said.

DiGrazia said she hopes the community will support Westside Ministries so it can pay off its $7,000 tractor loan balance, which is too much for a nonprofit to gather on its own.

“We didn’t have what we needed,” she said. “It was getting harder and harder for us to borrow or rent a tractor.” And it will become more difficult as gasoline-powered vehicles are to be phased out by 2035, following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ruling to address climate change, making the purchase essential, DiGrazia said.

Any extra funds raised will go toward remodeling the kitchen, where Westside workers not only plan to continue to cook for their community but hope to provide an opportunity for youth to become entrepreneurs and sell their canned goods. “We’re just trying to help kids learn that they can be self-reliant (and) that community is important,” she said.

DiGrazia said the community can support youth as they begin to sell vegetable and fruit boxes for $10 this week. For an additional fee, boxes can be delivered.

Westside has raised over $6,000 and needs nearly $14,000 more to meet its goal of raising $20,000. To donate, visit its GoFundMe page, titled “Help WSM Buy a Tractor.”

For more information about the organization, visit its website at: www.westsideministriesturlock.com.