Search salaries of Modesto City employees in our new database

Have you ever wondered how much money City of Modesto employees make. Check out our database of 2018 salaries. It includes name, department and title and various amounts of pay, including base pay and overtime.

The median pay for the city of Modesto’s full-time employees was $79,024 last year, with that amount boosted in large measure by what the city paid its police officers and firefighters.

Pay includes employees’ salary plus overtime and other pay, such as incentive pay for completing job-related training, and does not include benefits such as health insurance and pension contributions.

Adding in the cost of benefits, the median compensation for full-time city employees was $109,824 in 2018. The median is the midpoint, and it means half of Modesto’s full-time employees made more than $79,024 in pay and half made less.

Firefighters and police officers made up 263 of the 316 city employees who made at least $100,000 last year, with a lot of their pay coming from overtime.

This data was compiled by the website Transparent California, which tracks public employee compensation. The information is similar to what public agencies in California are required to report to the state Controller’s Office. Transparent California reported Modesto’s total employee compensation costs as $137.8 million. The city is budgeted for about 1,200 full-time employees.