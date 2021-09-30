Coronavirus update, Sept. 30: Stanislaus reports eight deaths, drop in hospital cases

Stanislaus County reported eight deaths to COVID-19 on Wednesday and another large drop in hospital cases.

A total of 1,262 residents have died since April 2020, the county Health Services Agency said.

Positive tests now stand at 73,821 with the 112 added Wednesday. Stanislaus also has 864,888 negative test results and 70,752 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 157 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Wednesday, down from 175 the day before and 300-plus in early September. Adults in intensive care declined by three to 48.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

.

Vaccines: As of Wednesday, 81.7% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Oct. 2:

Thursday, Sept. 30, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Sept. 30, Patterson: Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway, 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Oct. 1, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Oct. 1, Modesto: Life Connection Church, 1520 Rose Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Oct. 2, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Oct. 2, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Best of The Bee newsletter Sign up for your weekly positive recharge: Read all about the good news in Modesto. SIGN UP

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 50,546,180 vaccine doses as of Wednesday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 12th in the country, with 127,925 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, West Virginia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Wednesday:

53.1% are female

46.9% male

10.7% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19% are 25 to 34

17% are 35 to 44

14.3% are 45 to 54

11.5% are 55 to 64

6.1% are 65 to 74

3.2% are 75 to 84

1.6% are 85 or older

Latinos are 49.9% of the positive cases, whites are 30.8%, Asians are 4.3%, Blacks are 2.4%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically:

Modesto has 27,943 positive cases

Turlock has 9,601

Ceres has 7,406

Riverbank has 3,403

Patterson has 3,216

Oakdale has 2,569

Newman has 1,492

Waterford has 1,019

Hughson has 848

Supervisorial District 3 has 3,821

District 5 has 3,277

District 2 has 2,988

District 1 has 1,833

District 4 has 615

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Wednesday evening, there were 4,704,036 confirmed cases in California and 68,826 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 43,343,177 U.S. cases and 695,031 deaths.

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 5:00 AM.