Coronavirus update, Sept. 30: Stanislaus reports eight deaths, drop in hospital cases

Stanislaus County reported eight deaths to COVID-19 on Wednesday and another large drop in hospital cases.

A total of 1,262 residents have died since April 2020, the county Health Services Agency said.

Positive tests now stand at 73,821 with the 112 added Wednesday. Stanislaus also has 864,888 negative test results and 70,752 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 157 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Wednesday, down from 175 the day before and 300-plus in early September. Adults in intensive care declined by three to 48.

Coronavirus: Latest news

.

Vaccines: As of Wednesday, 81.7% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Oct. 2:

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 50,546,180 vaccine doses as of Wednesday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 12th in the country, with 127,925 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, West Virginia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Wednesday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Wednesday evening, there were 4,704,036 confirmed cases in California and 68,826 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 43,343,177 U.S. cases and 695,031 deaths.

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 5:00 AM.

