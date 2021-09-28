Coronavirus update, Sept. 28: Stanislaus adds six deaths, 511 cases over weekend

Stanislaus County added six deaths to COVID-19 and 511 cases in an update Monday that included the weekend.

A total of 1,262 residents have died since April 2020, the county Health Services Agency said.

Total cases now stand at 73,563. Stanislaus also has 859,436 negative test results and 70,294 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 181 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Monday, down two from Friday. Adults in intensive care declined by 10 to 47.

Vaccines: As of Monday, 81.4% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 55.7% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Oct. 2:

Tuesday, Sept. 28, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Tuesday, Sept. 28, Modesto: McDonald’s, 1800 Prescott Road, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Tuesday, Sept. 28, Riverbank: Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St., 2-6 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Wednesday, Sept. 29, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Wednesday, Sept. 29, Turlock: Assyrian American Civic Club, 2618 N. Golden State Blvd., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Wednesday, Sept. 29, Modesto: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave., 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Sept. 30, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Sept. 30, Patterson: Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway, 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Oct. 1, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Oct. 1, Modesto: Life Connection Church, 1520 Rose Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Oct. 2, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Oct. 2, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 50,419,967 vaccine doses as of Monday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 12th in the country, with 127,606 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, West Virginia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

53.1% are female

46.9% male

10.7% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19% are 25 to 34

17% are 35 to 44

14.3% are 45 to 54

11.5% are 55 to 64

6.1% are 65 to 74

3.2% are 75 to 84

1.6% are 85 or older

Latinos are 49.9% of the positive cases, whites are 30.8%, Asians are 4.3%, Blacks are 2.4%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically:

Modesto has 27,805 positive cases

Turlock has 9,565

Ceres has 7,368

Riverbank has 3,389

Patterson has 3,204

Oakdale has 2,561

Newman has 1,484

Waterford has 1,014

Hughson has 846

Supervisorial District 3 has 3,810

District 5 has 3,262

District 2 has 2,982

District 1 has 1,828

District 4 has 608

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Monday evening, there were 4,680,552 confirmed cases in California and 68,599 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 43,101,681 U.S. cases and 690,337 deaths.