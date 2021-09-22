Modesto Bee Logo
Coronavirus update, Sept. 22: Stanislaus reports just one death; cases rise by 175

Stanislaus County reported one death to COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the rate continued to slow at least briefly.

The late-summer surge brought a total of 25 deaths last Wednesday and Thursday. The toll is 1,235 residents since the pandemic emerged in spring 2020, the county Health Services Agency said.

Stanislaus added 175 positive tests Tuesday, for a total of 72,593. The county also has 842,633 negative test results and 69,028 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 240 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Tuesday, down eight from Friday. The total included 67 adults in intensive care, up two.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Tuesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 8.8%, the same as the day before, and an increase of 1.5% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 13.8%.

Vaccines: As of Tuesday, 77.4% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 52.1% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Sept. 25:

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 49,800,281 vaccine doses as of Tuesday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 126,038 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, West Virginia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Tuesday evening, there were 4,644,566 confirmed cases in California and 68,019 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 42,402,725 U.S. cases and 678,353 deaths.

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 5:06 AM.

