Coronavirus update, Sept. 22: Stanislaus reports just one death; cases rise by 175

Stanislaus County reported one death to COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the rate continued to slow at least briefly.

The late-summer surge brought a total of 25 deaths last Wednesday and Thursday. The toll is 1,235 residents since the pandemic emerged in spring 2020, the county Health Services Agency said.

Stanislaus added 175 positive tests Tuesday, for a total of 72,593. The county also has 842,633 negative test results and 69,028 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 240 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Tuesday, down eight from Friday. The total included 67 adults in intensive care, up two.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Tuesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 8.8%, the same as the day before, and an increase of 1.5% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 13.8%.

Vaccines: As of Tuesday, 77.4% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 52.1% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Sept. 25:

Wednesday, Sept. 22, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Wednesday, Sept. 22, Modesto: Sierra Vista Child and Family Services, 1700 McHenry Village Way, 1-4 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Wednesday, Sept. 22 , Modesto: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave., 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Sept. 23, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Sept. 23, Patterson: Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway, 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Sept. 23, Oakdale: Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second, 3-6 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Sept. 24, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Sept. 24, Modesto: Vintage Faire Mall (inside old Coach store), 3401 Dale Road, 2-7 p.m, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 25, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 25 , Modesto: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave., 1:30-3:30 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 25, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 49,800,281 vaccine doses as of Tuesday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 126,038 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, West Virginia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

53.1% are female

46.9% male

10.5% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19% are 25 to 34

17% are 35 to 44

14.4% are 45 to 54

11.6% are 55 to 64

6.2% are 65 to 74

3.2% are 75 to 84

1.6% are 85 or older

Latinos are 50% of the positive cases, whites are 30.5%, Asians are 4.3%, Blacks are 2.4%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically:

Modesto has 27,375 positive cases

Turlock has 9427

Ceres has 7,266

Riverbank has 3,316

Patterson has 3,168

Oakdale has 2,529

Newman has 1,453

Waterford has 987

Hughson has 821

Supervisorial District 3 has 3,745

District 5 has 3,214

District 2 has 2,932

District 1 has 1,786

District 4 has 596

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Tuesday evening, there were 4,644,566 confirmed cases in California and 68,019 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 42,402,725 U.S. cases and 678,353 deaths.

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 5:06 AM.