Coronavirus update, Sept. 21: Stanislaus death rate slows. Weekend adds 601 cases

Stanislaus County added five deaths to COVID-19 from Saturday to Monday, another slowdown in the toll.

That followed a total of 25 deaths Wednesday and Thursday as the late-summer surge continued in recent weeks. A total of 1,234 residents have died since April 2020, the county Health Services Agency said Monday.

Stanislaus reported 601 positive tests over the weekend, for a total of 72,418. The county also has 840,410 negative test results and 68,684 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 248 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Friday. Weekend numbers were not available. The total included 65 adults in intensive care.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Monday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 8.8%, up from 10% before, and an increase of 1.6% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 13.8%.

Vaccines: As of Monday, 77.3% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 52% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Sept. 25:

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 49,770,662 vaccine doses as of Monday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 125,963 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

Geographically (not updated Monday):

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Monday evening, there were 4,636,268 confirmed cases in California and 67,966 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 42,286,531 U.S. cases and 676,059 deaths.

