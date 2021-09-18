Modesto Bee Logo
Coronavirus update, Sept. 18: Stanislaus adds seven deaths; 19 vaccine clinics await

Stanislaus County reported seven more deaths to COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 1,229 since April 2020.

That report followed two days with a total of 25 deaths as the delta variant continues to rage.

The 283 new positive tests Friday brought the total to 71,817, the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency said. The county also has 832,500 negative test results and 68,266 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 248 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Friday, down from 264 the day before. The total included 65 adults in intensive care, up one.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 10%, up from 9.9% before, and an increase of 0.1% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 13.8%.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 75.9% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 50.4% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Sept. 25:

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 49,458,723 vaccine doses as of Friday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 125,173 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Friday evening, there were 4,489,433 confirmed cases in California and 67,221 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 41,942,199 U.S. cases and 672,173 deaths.

