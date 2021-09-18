Coronavirus update, Sept. 18: Stanislaus adds seven deaths; 19 vaccine clinics await

Stanislaus County reported seven more deaths to COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 1,229 since April 2020.

That report followed two days with a total of 25 deaths as the delta variant continues to rage.

The 283 new positive tests Friday brought the total to 71,817, the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency said. The county also has 832,500 negative test results and 68,266 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 248 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Friday, down from 264 the day before. The total included 65 adults in intensive care, up one.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 10%, up from 9.9% before, and an increase of 0.1% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 13.8%.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 75.9% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 50.4% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Sept. 25:

Saturday, Sept. 18, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 18, Modesto: Stanislaus Asian American Community Resource, 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive, 9-11:30 a.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 18, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 18, Modesto: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Monday, Sept. 20, Modesto: Sierra Vista Child and Family Services, 1700 McHenry Village Way, 1-4 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Monday, Sept. 20, Waterford: Community Center, 540 C St.; 2-6 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Tuesday, Sept. 21, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Tuesday, Sept. 21, Turlock: Pitman High School, 2525 W. Christofferson Parkway, 3-6 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Wednesday, Sept. 22, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Wednesday, Sept. 22, Modesto: Sierra Vista Child and Family Services, 1700 McHenry Village Way, 1-4 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Wednesday, Sept. 22 , Modesto: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave., 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Sept. 23, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Sept. 23, Patterson: Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway, 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Sept. 23, Oakdale: Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second, 3-6 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Sept. 24, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Sept. 24, Modesto: Vintage Faire Mall (inside old Coach store), 3401 Dale Road, 2-7 p.m, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 25, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 25 , Modesto: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave., 1:30-3:30 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 25, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Best of The Bee newsletter Sign up for your weekly positive recharge: Read all about the good news in Modesto. SIGN UP

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 49,458,723 vaccine doses as of Friday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 125,173 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.1% are female

46.9% male

10.5% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.4% are 45 to 54

11.6% are 55 to 64

6.2% are 65 to 74

3.2% are 75 to 84

1.6% are 85 or older

Latinos are 50% of the positive cases, whites are 30.5%, Asians are 4.3%, Blacks are 2.4%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically:

Modesto has 27,145 positive cases

Turlock has 9,351

Ceres has 7,175

Riverbank has 3,300

Patterson has 3,164

Oakdale has 2,518

Newman has 1,447

Waterford has 970

Hughson has 815

Supervisorial District 3 has 3,715

District 5 has 3,172

District 2 has 2,907

District 1 has 1,769

District 4 has 592

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 1,624 COVID-19-related deaths among 93,361 cases.





Merced County has 539 deaths among 39,291 cases.





Tuolumne County has 99 deaths among 6,218 cases.

Mariposa County has 12 deaths among 967 cases.

As of Friday evening, there were 4,489,433 confirmed cases in California and 67,221 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 41,942,199 U.S. cases and 672,173 deaths.