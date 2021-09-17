Coronavirus update, Sept. 17: Stanislaus reports 12 more deaths, 25 over two days

Another 12 residents have died of COVID-19, the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency said Thursday, for a two-day total of 25.

The death toll since April 2020 now stands at 1,222. The surge is not as large as last winter, but it’s still jarring after a few months where the pandemic seemed to be easing.

Stanislaus had 256 new positive tests Thursday, for a total of 71,534. The county also has 828,569 negative test results and 68,022 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 256 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 266 the day before. The total included 65 adults in intensive care, down from 69 on Wednesday.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Thursday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 9.9%, down from 10.5% before, and an increase of 0.4% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 13.6%.

Vaccines: As of Thursday, 75.8% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 50.2% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Sept. 18:

Friday, Sept. 17, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Sept. 17, Modesto: Vintage Faire Mall (inside old Coach store), 3401 Dale Road, 2-7 p.m, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 18, Modesto: Stanislaus Asian American Community Resource, 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive, 9-11:30 a.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 18, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 18, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 49,388,334 vaccine doses as of Thursday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 124,995 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

53.1% are female

46.9% male

10.4% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.4% are 45 to 54

11.6% are 55 to 64

6.2% are 65 to 74

3.2% are 75 to 84

1.7% are 85 or older

Latinos are 50% of the positive cases, whites are 30.4%, Asians are 4.3%, Blacks are 2.3%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically:

Modesto has 27,035 positive cases

Turlock has 9,298

Ceres has 7,147

Riverbank has 3,295

Patterson has 3,155

Oakdale has 2,508

Newman has 1,444

Waterford has 967

Hughson has 808

Supervisorial District 3 has 3,707

District 5 has 3,164

District 2 has 2,899

District 1 has 1,763

District 4 has 589

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 1,619 COVID-19-related deaths among 92,675 cases.





Merced County has 538 deaths among 39,121 cases.





Tuolumne County has 99 deaths among 6,202 cases.

Mariposa County has 12 deaths among 960 cases.

As of Thursday evening, there were 4,597,583 confirmed cases in California and 67,482 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 41,782,147 U.S. cases and 669,988 deaths.

