Coronavirus update, Sept. 17: Stanislaus reports 12 more deaths, 25 over two days

Another 12 residents have died of COVID-19, the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency said Thursday, for a two-day total of 25.

The death toll since April 2020 now stands at 1,222. The surge is not as large as last winter, but it’s still jarring after a few months where the pandemic seemed to be easing.

Stanislaus had 256 new positive tests Thursday, for a total of 71,534. The county also has 828,569 negative test results and 68,022 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 256 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 266 the day before. The total included 65 adults in intensive care, down from 69 on Wednesday.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Thursday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 9.9%, down from 10.5% before, and an increase of 0.4% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 13.6%.

Vaccines: As of Thursday, 75.8% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 50.2% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Sept. 18:

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 49,388,334 vaccine doses as of Thursday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 124,995 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Thursday evening, there were 4,597,583 confirmed cases in California and 67,482 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 41,782,147 U.S. cases and 669,988 deaths.

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 5:02 AM.

