Coronavirus update, Sept. 16: Stanislaus reports 13 deaths in a day after brief lull

Stanislaus County added 13 deaths to COVID-19 on Wednesday, grim news after the lull of recent days.

A total of 1,210 residents have died since April 2020, the county Health Services Agency said.

The count was just three between Saturday and Tuesday, a break from a surge that had brought 52 deaths earlier in the month. The reporting date can be several days after the death.

Stanislaus had 143 new positive tests Wednesday, for a total of 71,278. The county also has 825,256 negative test results and 67,708 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 266 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 260 the day before. An update for Wednesday was not available. The figure was in the 30s in mid-July. Tuesday’s total included 69 adults in intensive care, up from 66 on Monday.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Wednesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 10.5%, up from 10.5% before, and an increase of 0.5% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 13.8%.

Vaccines: As of Wednesday, 75.6% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 50% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Sept. 18:

Thursday, Sept. 16, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Sept. 16, Patterson: Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway, 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Sept. 16, Newman: Orestimba High School, 707 Hardin Road, 3-6 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Sept. 17, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Sept. 17, Modesto: Vintage Faire Mall (inside old Coach store), 3401 Dale Road, 2-7 p.m, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 18, Modesto: Stanislaus Asian American Community Resource, 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive, 9-11:30 a.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 18, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 18, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 49,288,453 vaccine doses as of Wednesday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 124,742 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Wednesday:

53.2% are female

46.8% male

10.4% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.4% are 45 to 54

11.6% are 55 to 64

6.2% are 65 to 74

3.2% are 75 to 84

1.7% are 85 or older

Latinos are 50.1% of the positive cases, whites are 30.4%, Asians are 4.3%, Blacks are 2.3%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically:

Modesto has 26,904 positive cases

Turlock has 9,253

Ceres has 7,101

Riverbank has 3,282

Patterson has 3,149

Oakdale has 2,503

Newman has 1,435

Waterford has 956

Hughson has 803

Supervisorial District 3 has 3,688

District 5 has 3,149

District 2 has 2,884

District 1 has 1,752

District 4 has 586

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 1,619 COVID-19-related deaths among 92,675 cases.





Merced County has 535 deaths among 38,983 cases.





Tuolumne County has 99 deaths among 6,131 cases.

Mariposa County has 10 deaths among 933 cases.

As of Wednesday evening, there were 4,497,470 confirmed cases in California and 67,298 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 41,511,254 U.S. cases and 666,300 deaths.

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 5:21 AM.