Modesto Bee Logo
The Modesto Bee Economic Mobility Lab Logo

Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, Sept. 16: Stanislaus reports 13 deaths in a day after brief lull

Stanislaus County added 13 deaths to COVID-19 on Wednesday, grim news after the lull of recent days.

A total of 1,210 residents have died since April 2020, the county Health Services Agency said.

The count was just three between Saturday and Tuesday, a break from a surge that had brought 52 deaths earlier in the month. The reporting date can be several days after the death.

Stanislaus had 143 new positive tests Wednesday, for a total of 71,278. The county also has 825,256 negative test results and 67,708 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 266 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 260 the day before. An update for Wednesday was not available. The figure was in the 30s in mid-July. Tuesday’s total included 69 adults in intensive care, up from 66 on Monday.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Wednesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 10.5%, up from 10.5% before, and an increase of 0.5% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 13.8%.

Vaccines: As of Wednesday, 75.6% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 50% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Sept. 18:

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Best of The Bee newsletter

Sign up for your weekly positive recharge: Read all about the good news in Modesto.

SIGN UP

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 49,288,453 vaccine doses as of Wednesday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 124,742 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Wednesday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Wednesday evening, there were 4,497,470 confirmed cases in California and 67,298 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 41,511,254 U.S. cases and 666,300 deaths.

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 5:21 AM.

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland
John Holland covers agriculture, transportation and general assignment news. He has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000 and previously worked at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service