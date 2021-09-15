Modesto Bee Logo
Coronavirus update, Sept. 15: Stanislaus adds just 1 death, 229 positive tests

Stanislaus County reported just one death to COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the late-summer surge appeared to ease.

A total of 1,197 residents have died since April 2020, the county Health Services Agency said. The daily count was as high as 12 in early September.

Stanislaus had 229 new positive tests Tuesday, for a total of 71,135. The county also has 822,507 negative test results and 67,362 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 266 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 260 the day before but better than the 314 on Sept. 3. The figure was in the 30s in mid-July. Tuesday’s total included 69 adults in intensive care, up from 66 on Monday.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Monday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 10.4%, the same as the day before, and an increase of 0.2% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 14.1%.

Vaccines: As of Tuesday, 75.5% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 49.8% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Sept. 18:

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 49,207,490 vaccine doses as of Tuesday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 124,537 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Tuesday evening, there were 4,489,4339 confirmed cases in California and 67,221 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 41,358,752 U.S. cases and 663,913 deaths.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 4:48 AM.

