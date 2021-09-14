Coronavirus update, Sept. 14: Stanislaus has just 2 deaths over 3 days, 842 new cases

The COVID-19 death rate continued to slow in Stanislaus County, with just two reported Monday and over the weekend.

The daily toll got as high as 12 last week as the county continued to battle the delta variant. A total of 1,196 residents have died since April 2020, the county Health Services Agency said.

Positive test rose by 842 since Friday, for a total of 70,906. Stanislaus also has 819,753 negative test results and 67,028 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 289 patients with confirmed COVID-19 as of Friday. The counts over the weekend were not available. The figure was in the 30s in mid-July. Friday’s total included 70 adults in intensive care, down from 73 on Thursday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 10.3%, down from 10.4% the day before, and an increase of 0.1% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 13.8%.

Vaccines: As of Monday, 75.3% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 49.6% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Sept. 18:

Tuesday, Sept. 14, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Tuesday, Sept. 14, Turlock: Turlock High School, 1600 E. Canal Drive, 3-6 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Wednesday, Sept. 15, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Wednesday, Sept. 15, Modesto: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave., 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Sept. 16, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Sept. 16, Patterson: Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway, 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Sept. 16, Newman: Orestimba High School, 707 Hardin Road, 3-6 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Sept. 17, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Sept. 17, Modesto: Vintage Faire Mall (inside old Coach store), 3401 Dale Road, 2-7 p.m, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 18, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 18, Modesto: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 18, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Best of The Bee newsletter Sign up for your weekly positive recharge: Read all about the good news in Modesto. SIGN UP

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 49,084,830 vaccine doses as of Monday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 124,227 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

53.2% are female

46.8% male

10.3% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.1% are 25 to 34

17% are 35 to 44

14.4% are 45 to 54

11.6% are 55 to 64

6.2% are 65 to 74

3.2% are 75 to 84

1.7% are 85 or older

Latinos are 50.1% of the positive cases, whites are 30.3%, Asians are 4.3%, Blacks are 2.3%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically:

Modesto has 26,670 positive cases

Turlock has 9,153

Ceres has 7,042

Riverbank has 3,244

Patterson has 3,101

Oakdale has 2,479

Newman has 1,421

Waterford has 944

Hughson has 787

Supervisorial District 3 has 3,648

District 5 has 3,123

District 2 has 2,851

District 1 has 1,728

District 4 has 576

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 1,581 COVID-19-related deaths among 90,730 cases.





Merced County has 527 deaths among 38,439 cases.





Tuolumne County has 96 deaths among 6,024 cases.

Mariposa County has 10 deaths among 889 cases.

As of Monday evening, there were 4,472,759 confirmed cases in California and 67,100 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 41,181,068 U.S. cases and 661,385 deaths.