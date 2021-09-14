Modesto Bee Logo
Coronavirus update, Sept. 14: Stanislaus has just 2 deaths over 3 days, 842 new cases

The COVID-19 death rate continued to slow in Stanislaus County, with just two reported Monday and over the weekend.

The daily toll got as high as 12 last week as the county continued to battle the delta variant. A total of 1,196 residents have died since April 2020, the county Health Services Agency said.

Positive test rose by 842 since Friday, for a total of 70,906. Stanislaus also has 819,753 negative test results and 67,028 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 289 patients with confirmed COVID-19 as of Friday. The counts over the weekend were not available. The figure was in the 30s in mid-July. Friday’s total included 70 adults in intensive care, down from 73 on Thursday.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 10.3%, down from 10.4% the day before, and an increase of 0.1% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 13.8%.

Vaccines: As of Monday, 75.3% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 49.6% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Sept. 18:

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 49,084,830 vaccine doses as of Monday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 124,227 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Monday evening, there were 4,472,759 confirmed cases in California and 67,100 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 41,181,068 U.S. cases and 661,385 deaths.

