Coronavirus update, Sept. 11: Stanislaus surpasses 70,000 cases; vaccine sites revealed

Stanislaus County topped 70,000 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as the delta variant of the virus continued to surge.

The death rate slowed, with just two reported Friday by the county Health Services Agency. The daily count got as high as 12 this week. A total of 1,194 residents have died since April 2020.

The 425 new positive tests Friday raised the total to 70,064. Stanislaus also has 809,424 negative test results and 66,284 people who are presumed recovered.

Stanislaus reported its first two positive tests on March 11, 2020. The total passed 10,000 on Aug. 10 of that year and 20,000 on Nov. 21. It surged past 30,000 on Dec. 21 and 40,000 on Jan. 13 of this year. The 50,000th case came on Feb. 24 and the 60,000th on Aug. 7.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 292 patients with confirmed COVID-19 as of Thursday, up eight from Wednesday. The count for Friday was not available. It was in the 30s in mid-July. Thursday’s total included 73 adults in intensive care, up from 69 on Wednesday.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 10.1%, down from 10.4% the day before, and an increase of 0.9% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 13.5%.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 74.9% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 49.2% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county is offering $20 gift cards to people getting vaccines at its public clinics. The schedule through Sept. 18:

Saturday, Sept. 11, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+) Saturday, Sept. 11, Modesto: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Sunday, Sept. 12, Modesto: Holy Family Catholic Church, 4212 Dale Road, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Holy Family Catholic Church, 4212 Dale Road, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+) Tuesday, Sept. 14, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Tuesday, Sept. 14, Riverbank: Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St., 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Tuesday, Sept. 14, Turlock: Turlock High School, 1600 E. Canal Drive, 3-6 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Wednesday, Sept. 15, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Wednesday, Sept. 15, Modesto: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave., 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Sept. 16, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Sept. 16, Patterson: Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway, 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Sept. 16, Newman: Orestimba High School, 707 Hardin Road, 3-6 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Sept. 17, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Sept. 17, Modesto: Vintage Faire Mall (inside old Coach store), 3401 Dale Road, 2-7 p.m, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 18, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 18, Modesto: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 18, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 48,873,266 vaccine doses as of Friday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 123,692 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.2% are female

46.8% male

10.2% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.1% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.4% are 45 to 54

11.6% are 55 to 64

6.2% are 65 to 74

3.2% are 75 to 84

1.7% are 85 or older

Latinos are 50.1% of the positive cases, whites are 30.2%, Asians are 4.3%, Blacks are 2.3%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically:

Modesto has 26,406 positive cases

Turlock has 9,056

Ceres has 6,975

Riverbank has 3,219

Patterson has 3,078

Oakdale has 2,457

Newman has 1,412

Waterford has 921

Hughson has 776

Supervisorial District 3 has 3,613

District 5 has 3,102

District 2 has 2,814

District 1 has 1,710

District 4 has 571

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 1,570 COVID-19-related deaths among 89,874 cases.





Merced County has 527 deaths among 38,304 cases.





Tuolumne County has 96 deaths among 5,996 cases.

Mariposa County has 10 deaths among 889 cases.

As of Friday evening, there were 4,451,347 confirmed cases in California and 66,791 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 40,748,119 U.S. cases and 656,412 deaths.