Modesto Bee Logo
The Modesto Bee Economic Mobility Lab Logo

Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, Sept. 10: Stanislaus adds seven deaths. Hospital cases decline

Seven more Stanislaus County residents have died from COVID-19, the Health Services Agency said Thursday.

The 50 deaths in the first eight days of September raised the total to 1,192 since the first was announced in April 2020. The increase came as the delta variant of the virus continues to stress hospitals. It’s the most fatalities in a single month since March (54) and well off the high of 212 in January.

The county added 200 positive tests Thursday, for a total of 69,639. Stanislaus also has 804,781 negative test results and 65,957 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 284 patients with confirmed COVID-19 as of Thursday, down four from Wednesday. The count was in the 30s in mid-July. Thursday’s total included 69 adults in intensive care, up from 66 on Wednesday.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Thursday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 10.4%, up from the 10.2% from the day before, and an increase of 0.9% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 13.4%.

Vaccines: As of Thursday, 74.6% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 48.8% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county is offering $20 gift cards to people getting vaccines at its public clinics. The schedule through Sept. 12:

Best of The Bee newsletter

Sign up for your weekly positive recharge: Read all about the good news in Modesto.

SIGN UP
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 48,768,666 vaccine doses as of Thursday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 123,427 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Thursday evening, there were 4,445,862 confirmed cases in California and 66,651 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 40,592,197 U.S. cases and 654,492 deaths.

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland
John Holland covers agriculture, transportation and general assignment news. He has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000 and previously worked at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service