Coronavirus update, Sept. 10: Stanislaus adds seven deaths. Hospital cases decline

Seven more Stanislaus County residents have died from COVID-19, the Health Services Agency said Thursday.

The 50 deaths in the first eight days of September raised the total to 1,192 since the first was announced in April 2020. The increase came as the delta variant of the virus continues to stress hospitals. It’s the most fatalities in a single month since March (54) and well off the high of 212 in January.

The county added 200 positive tests Thursday, for a total of 69,639. Stanislaus also has 804,781 negative test results and 65,957 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 284 patients with confirmed COVID-19 as of Thursday, down four from Wednesday. The count was in the 30s in mid-July. Thursday’s total included 69 adults in intensive care, up from 66 on Wednesday.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Thursday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 10.4%, up from the 10.2% from the day before, and an increase of 0.9% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 13.4%.

Vaccines: As of Thursday, 74.6% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 48.8% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county is offering $20 gift cards to people getting vaccines at its public clinics. The schedule through Sept. 12:

Friday, Sept. 10, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+) Friday, Sept. 10, Modesto: Vintage Faire Mall (inside old Coach store), 3401 Dale Road, 2-7 p.m, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Vintage Faire Mall (inside old Coach store), 3401 Dale Road, 2-7 p.m, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+) Friday, Sept. 10, Modesto: Life Connection Church, 1520 Rose Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Life Connection Church, 1520 Rose Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+) Saturday, Sept. 11, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+) Saturday, Sept. 11, Modesto: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Sunday, Sept. 12, Modesto: Holy Family Catholic Church, 4212 Dale Road, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 48,768,666 vaccine doses as of Thursday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 123,427 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

53.1% are female

46.9% male

10.2% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.1% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.4% are 45 to 54

11.6% are 55 to 64

6.2% are 65 to 74

3.2% are 75 to 84

1.7% are 85 or older

Latinos are 50.1% of the positive cases, whites are 30.1%, Asians are 4.3%, Blacks are 2.3%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically:

Modesto has 26,330 positive cases

Turlock has 9,026

Ceres has 6,965

Riverbank has 3,200

Patterson has 3,071

Oakdale has 2,446

Newman has 1,409

Waterford has 921

Hughson has 773

Supervisorial District 3 has 3,607

District 5 has 3,100

District 2 has 2,808

District 1 has 1,701

District 4 has 570

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 1,548 COVID-19-related deaths among 89,468 cases.





Merced County has 523 deaths among 38,149 cases.





Tuolumne County has 96 deaths among 5,996 cases.

Mariposa County has 10 deaths among 879 cases.

As of Thursday evening, there were 4,445,862 confirmed cases in California and 66,651 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 40,592,197 U.S. cases and 654,492 deaths.