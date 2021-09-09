Modesto Bee Logo
Coronavirus update, Sept. 9: Stanislaus reports 12 more deaths, 288 hospital cases

Stanislaus County added 12 residents to its COVID-19 death toll Wednesday, for a total of 43 over the first week of September.

Deaths stand at 1,185 since the first was reported in April 2020 by the county Health Services Agency.

New cases slowed with the 119 reported Wednesday, brings the total to 69,439. The Labor Day weekend had brought 995.

Stanislaus also has 801,976 negative test results and 65,688 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Coronavirus: Latest news

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 288 patients with confirmed COVID-19 as of Wednesday, down from 300 on Tuesday. The count was in the 30s in mid-July. Wednesday’s total included 66 adults in intensive care, up from 58 on Tuesday.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Wednesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 10.2%, remaining the same from the day before, and an increase of 1.3% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 12.9%.

Vaccines: As of Wednesday, 74.6% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 48.8% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county is offering $20 gift cards to people getting vaccines at its public clinics. The schedule through Sept. 12:

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 48,694,320 vaccine doses as of Wednesday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 123,239 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Wednesday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Wednesday evening, there were 4,435,277 confirmed cases in California and 66,540 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 40,446,103 U.S. cases and 652,591 deaths.

