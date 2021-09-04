Modesto Bee Logo
The Modesto Bee Economic Mobility Lab Logo

Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, Sept. 4: Stanislaus has 26 deaths in 3 days. Vaccine clinics set

Stanislaus County reported nine deaths to COVID-10 for a second straight day Friday and has had 26 over the past three days.

The late-summer surge brought the death toll to 1,168 residents since the first was reported in April 2020, the county Health Services Agency said.

The county had just nine deaths in June, when an easing of the pandemic allowed most of the economy to reopen. The total was 18 in July and 45 in August.

Positive tests rose by 305 on Friday to a total of 68,325. Stanislaus also has 787,287 negative test results and 64,300 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 314 patients with confirmed COVID-19 as Friday, up from 301 the day before. The count was in the 30s in mid-July. Friday’s total included 70 adults in intensive care, up two from Thursday.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 11.2%, down from 11.5% the day before and an increase of 1.7% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 11.8%.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 74% of eligible county residents (those 12 years old and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 48.2% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county is offering $20 gift cards to people getting vaccines at its public clinics. The schedule through Sept. 12:

For more clinic information, click here.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

California has administered 48,331,013 vaccine doses as of Friday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 122,319 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Saturday morning, there were 4,405,324 confirmed cases in California and 66,301 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 39,842,576 U.S. cases and 647,593 deaths.

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland
John Holland covers agriculture, transportation and general assignment news. He has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000 and previously worked at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service