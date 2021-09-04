Coronavirus
Coronavirus update, Sept. 4: Stanislaus has 26 deaths in 3 days. Vaccine clinics set
Stanislaus County reported nine deaths to COVID-10 for a second straight day Friday and has had 26 over the past three days.
The late-summer surge brought the death toll to 1,168 residents since the first was reported in April 2020, the county Health Services Agency said.
The county had just nine deaths in June, when an easing of the pandemic allowed most of the economy to reopen. The total was 18 in July and 45 in August.
Positive tests rose by 305 on Friday to a total of 68,325. Stanislaus also has 787,287 negative test results and 64,300 people who are presumed recovered.
Other details:
Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 314 patients with confirmed COVID-19 as Friday, up from 301 the day before. The count was in the 30s in mid-July. Friday’s total included 70 adults in intensive care, up two from Thursday.
Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 11.2%, down from 11.5% the day before and an increase of 1.7% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 11.8%.
Vaccines: As of Friday, 74% of eligible county residents (those 12 years old and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 48.2% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The county is offering $20 gift cards to people getting vaccines at its public clinics. The schedule through Sept. 12:
For more clinic information, click here.
California has administered 48,331,013 vaccine doses as of Friday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 122,319 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.
It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.
Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:
- 53.2% are female
- 46.8% male
- 10% are 14 years or younger
- 16.5% are ages 15 to 24
- 19.2% are 25 to 34
- 17.1% are 35 to 44
- 14.5% are 45 to 54
- 11.7% are 55 to 64
- 6.2% are 65 to 74
- 3.2% are 75 to 84
- 1.7% are 85 or older
- Latinos are 50.2% of the positive cases, whites are 30%, Asians are 4.3%, Blacks are 2.3%, and the rest are other groups.
Geographically:
- Modesto has 25,854 positive cases
- Turlock has 8,859
- Ceres has 6,802
- Riverbank has 3,144
- Patterson has 3,023
- Oakdale has 2,396
- Newman has 1,390
- Waterford has 888
- Hughson has 754
- Supervisorial District 3 has 3,533
- District 5 has 3,036
- District 2 has 2,753
- District 1 has 1,672
- District 4 has 559
Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:
- San Joaquin County has 1,540 COVID-19-related deaths among 88,056 cases.
- Merced County has 517 deaths among 37,462 cases.
- Tuolumne County has 94 deaths among 5,816 cases.
- Mariposa County has 10 deaths among 839 cases.
As of Saturday morning, there were 4,405,324 confirmed cases in California and 66,301 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 39,842,576 U.S. cases and 647,593 deaths.
