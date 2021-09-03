Coronavirus
Coronavirus update, Sept. 3: Stanislaus reports nine more deaths, 17 in two days
Stanislaus County reported nine more deaths to COVID-19 on Thursday, for a total of 17 over the first two days of September.
The death toll now stands at 1,159 residents since the first was reported in April 2020 by the county Health Services Agency.
August brought 45 deaths and July had 18. Only nine were reported in June, before the delta variant reignited the pandemic.
Positive tests rose to 68,020 with the 263 added Thursday. Stanislaus also has 783,466 negative test results and 63,951 people who are presumed recovered.
Other details:
Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 301 patients with confirmed COVID-19 as Thursday, up from 299 the day before. It was the first time the count surpassed 300 since last winter’s surge. Thursday’s total included 68 adults in intensive care, down from 70 on Wednesday.
Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Thursday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 11.5%, down from 12% the day before and an increase of 0.7% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 11.2%.
Vaccines: As of Thursday, 73.9% of eligible county residents (those 12 years old and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 48.1% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The county is offering $20 gift cards to people who take part in vaccine clinics this week. The remaining schedule:
- Friday, Sept. 3, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)
- Friday, Sept. 3, Modesto: Vintage Faire Mall (inside old Coach store), 3401 Dale Road, 2-7 p.m, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)
- Saturday, Sept. 4, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)
- Saturday, Sept. 4, Modesto: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave., 10 a.m.-4 p.m, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)
For more clinic information, click here.
California has administered 48,220,341 vaccine doses as of Thursday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 122,039 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.
It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.
Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:
- 53.2% are female
- 46.8% male
- 9.9% are 14 years or younger
- 16.5% are ages 15 to 24
- 19.2% are 25 to 34
- 17.1% are 35 to 44
- 14.5% are 45 to 54
- 11.7% are 55 to 64
- 6.2% are 65 to 74
- 3.2% are 75 to 84
- 1.7% are 85 or older
- Latinos are 50.2% of the positive cases, whites are 30%, Asians are 4.3%, Blacks are 2.3%, and the rest are other groups.
Geographically:
- Modesto has 25,712 positive cases
- Turlock has 8,813
- Ceres has 6,760
- Riverbank has 3,128
- Patterson has 3,017
- Oakdale has 2,384
- Newman has 1,388
- Waterford has 878
- Hughson has 747
- Supervisorial District 3 has 3,516
- District 5 has 3,030
- District 2 has 2,735
- District 1 has 1,668
- District 4 has 557
Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:
- San Joaquin County has 1,540 COVID-19-related deaths among 87,365 cases.
- Merced County has 513 deaths among 37,265 cases.
- Tuolumne County has 93 deaths among 5,778 cases.
- Mariposa County has 10 deaths among 833 cases.
As of Friday morning, there were 4,394,711 confirmed cases in California and 66,182 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 39,552,739 U.S. cases and 643,702 deaths.
