Coronavirus update, Sept. 1: Stanislaus has 832 cases in a single day, 3 more deaths

Stanislaus County topped off a grim August with 832 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day.

The county Health Services Agency also reported three deaths Tuesday, for a total of 1,142 residents since April 2020.

There were 45 reported deaths in August tied to COVID-19 in Stanislaus County. In July, there were 18 and just nine in June.

Positive tests now total 67,474. Stanislaus also has 776,456 negative test results and 62,852 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Coronavirus: Latest news

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 283 patients with confirmed COVID-19 as of Monday. An update was not provided Tuesday. The count had been in the 30s in mid-July but is now approaching the 300-plus at the peak of last winter’s surge. Monday’s count included 71 adults in intensive care, versus 55 on Friday.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Tuesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 11.9%, down from 12.1% the day before and an increase of 0.3% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 11.1%.

Vaccines: As of Tuesday, 73.6% of eligible county residents (those 12 years old and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 47.9% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county is offering $20 gift cards to people who take part in vaccine clinics this week. The schedule:

Wednesday, Sept. 1, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Sept. 2, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Sept. 2, Patterson: Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway, 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Sept. 3, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Sept. 3, Modesto: Vintage Faire Mall (inside old Coach store), 3401 Dale Road, 2-7 p.m, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 4, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 4, Modesto: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave., 10 a.m.-4 p.m, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 48,012,379 vaccine doses as of Tuesday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 121,513 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Tuesday evening, there were 4,346,129 confirmed cases in California and 65,814 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 39,179,742 U.S. cases and 639,831 deaths.

John Holland
John Holland covers agriculture, transportation and general assignment news. He has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000 and previously worked at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
