Coronavirus update, Sept. 1: Stanislaus has 832 cases in a single day, 3 more deaths

Stanislaus County topped off a grim August with 832 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day.

The county Health Services Agency also reported three deaths Tuesday, for a total of 1,142 residents since April 2020.

There were 45 reported deaths in August tied to COVID-19 in Stanislaus County. In July, there were 18 and just nine in June.

Positive tests now total 67,474. Stanislaus also has 776,456 negative test results and 62,852 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 283 patients with confirmed COVID-19 as of Monday. An update was not provided Tuesday. The count had been in the 30s in mid-July but is now approaching the 300-plus at the peak of last winter’s surge. Monday’s count included 71 adults in intensive care, versus 55 on Friday.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Tuesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 11.9%, down from 12.1% the day before and an increase of 0.3% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 11.1%.

Vaccines: As of Tuesday, 73.6% of eligible county residents (those 12 years old and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 47.9% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county is offering $20 gift cards to people who take part in vaccine clinics this week. The schedule:

Wednesday, Sept. 1, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Sept. 2, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Sept. 2, Patterson: Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway, 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Sept. 3, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Sept. 3, Modesto: Vintage Faire Mall (inside old Coach store), 3401 Dale Road, 2-7 p.m, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 4, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 4, Modesto: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave., 10 a.m.-4 p.m, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 48,012,379 vaccine doses as of Tuesday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 121,513 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

53.1% are female

46.9% male

9.6% are 14 years or younger

16.6% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.5% are 45 to 54

11.7% are 55 to 64

6.3% are 65 to 74

3.3% are 75 to 84

1.7% are 85 or older

Latinos are 50.4% of the positive cases, whites are 29.6%, Asians are 4.4%, Blacks are 2.3%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically:

Modesto has 25,082 positive cases

Turlock has 8,674

Ceres has 6,626

Riverbank has 3,018

Patterson has 2,966

Oakdale has 2,319

Newman has 1,371

Waterford has 846

Hughson has 713

Supervisorial District 3 has 3,397

District 5 has 2,975

District 2 has 2,672

District 1 has 1,640

District 4 has 544

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 1,528 COVID-19-related deaths among 85,922 cases.





Merced County has 509 deaths among 36,917 cases.





Tuolumne County has 89 deaths among 5,698 cases.

Mariposa County has 10 deaths among 816 cases.

As of Tuesday evening, there were 4,346,129 confirmed cases in California and 65,814 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 39,179,742 U.S. cases and 639,831 deaths.