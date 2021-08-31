Coronavirus update, Aug. 31: Stanislaus posts vaccine schedule, offers $20 gift cards

Stanislaus County had six more deaths to COVID-19 and 1,002 more cases in an update Monday that included the weekend.

Hospital cases continued to surge toward numbers seen last winter amid what is now a nearly 18-month pandemic.

A total of 1,139 residents have died from the virus, the Health Services Agency said. The new positive tests raised the total to 66,642 since the first was reported in March 2020. Stanislaus also has 770,700 negative test results and 62,555 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Monday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was at 12.1%, an increase of 0.1% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 10.8%.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 283 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Monday, up from 278 on Friday. The figure had been in the 30s in mid-July but is now approaching the 300-plus at the peak of last winter’s surge. Monday’s count included 71 adults in intensive care, versus 55 on Friday.

Vaccines: As of Monday, 73.5% of eligible county residents (those 12 years old and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 47.8% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county is offering $20 gift cards to people who take part in vaccine clinics this week. The schedule:

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 47,959,156 vaccine doses as of Monday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 121,378 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

53.1% are female

46.9% male

9.6% are 14 years or younger

16.6% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.5% are 45 to 54

11.7% are 55 to 64

6.3% are 65 to 74

3.3% are 75 to 84

1.7% are 85 or older

Latinos are 50.4% of the positive cases, whites are 29.6%, Asians are 4.4%, Blacks are 2.3%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically:

Modesto has 25,009 positive cases

Turlock has 8,648

Ceres has 6,606

Riverbank has 3,018

Patterson has 2,966

Oakdale has 2,318

Newman has 1,369

Waterford has 841

Hughson has 712

Supervisorial District 3 has 3,389

District 5 has 2,966

District 2 has 2,669

District 1 has 1,639

District 4 has 541

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 1,528 COVID-19-related deaths among 85,922 cases.





Merced County has 508 deaths among 36,740 cases.





Tuolumne County has 88 deaths among 5,660 cases.

Mariposa County has 10 deaths among 803 cases.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 4,346,129 confirmed cases in California and 65,814 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 39,058,699 U.S. cases and 638,843 deaths.