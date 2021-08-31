Modesto Bee Logo
Coronavirus update, Aug. 31: Stanislaus posts vaccine schedule, offers $20 gift cards

Stanislaus County had six more deaths to COVID-19 and 1,002 more cases in an update Monday that included the weekend.

Hospital cases continued to surge toward numbers seen last winter amid what is now a nearly 18-month pandemic.

A total of 1,139 residents have died from the virus, the Health Services Agency said. The new positive tests raised the total to 66,642 since the first was reported in March 2020. Stanislaus also has 770,700 negative test results and 62,555 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Monday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was at 12.1%, an increase of 0.1% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 10.8%.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 283 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Monday, up from 278 on Friday. The figure had been in the 30s in mid-July but is now approaching the 300-plus at the peak of last winter’s surge. Monday’s count included 71 adults in intensive care, versus 55 on Friday.

Vaccines: As of Monday, 73.5% of eligible county residents (those 12 years old and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 47.8% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county is offering $20 gift cards to people who take part in vaccine clinics this week. The schedule:

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 47,959,156 vaccine doses as of Monday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 121,378 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Tuesday morning, there were 4,346,129 confirmed cases in California and 65,814 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 39,058,699 U.S. cases and 638,843 deaths.

