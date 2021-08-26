Modesto Bee Logo
Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, Aug. 26: Stanislaus adds five deaths. Hospital cases climb to 276

COVID-19 deaths and hospital cases in Stanislaus County both had their largest increases of the summer Wednesday.

Five more residents have died from the virus, for a total of 1,125 since April 2020, the Health Services Agency said.

The county’s five hospitals added 31 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Wednesday, reaching 276. The figure had been in the 30s in mid-July but is now approaching the 300-plus at the peak of last winter’s surge. Wednesday’s figure includes 58 adults in intensive care, up four from Tuesday.

Stanislaus added 238 positive tests Wednesday, bringing the total to 64,944. The county also has 753,892 negative test results and 61,299 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Coronavirus: Latest news

Vaccines: As of Wednesday, 72.4% of eligible county residents (those 12 years old and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 46.9% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The public vaccine schedule through Aug. 29 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 47,379,380 vaccine doses as of Wednesday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 119,911 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Wednesday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Wednesday evening, there were 4,266,957 confirmed cases in California and 65,259 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 38,214,015 U.S. cases and 632,213 deaths.

