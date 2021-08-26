Coronavirus update, Aug. 26: Stanislaus adds five deaths. Hospital cases climb to 276

COVID-19 deaths and hospital cases in Stanislaus County both had their largest increases of the summer Wednesday.

Five more residents have died from the virus, for a total of 1,125 since April 2020, the Health Services Agency said.

The county’s five hospitals added 31 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Wednesday, reaching 276. The figure had been in the 30s in mid-July but is now approaching the 300-plus at the peak of last winter’s surge. Wednesday’s figure includes 58 adults in intensive care, up four from Tuesday.

Stanislaus added 238 positive tests Wednesday, bringing the total to 64,944. The county also has 753,892 negative test results and 61,299 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Vaccines: As of Wednesday, 72.4% of eligible county residents (those 12 years old and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 46.9% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The public vaccine schedule through Aug. 29 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

Thursday, Aug. 26, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Aug. 26, Modesto: St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 930 Sixth St., 9 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Moderna (18+)

Thursday, Aug. 26, Patterson: Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Parkway, 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Moderna (18+)

Friday, Aug. 27, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Aug. 28, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Aug. 28, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Aug. 28, Modesto: Stanislaus Asian American Community Resource, 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Sunday, Aug. 29, Patterson: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 529 I St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 47,379,380 vaccine doses as of Wednesday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 119,911 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Wednesday:

53.2% are female

46.8% male

9.4% are 14 years or younger

16.6% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.6% are 45 to 54

11.7% are 55 to 64

6.3% are 65 to 74

3.3% are 75 to 84

1.7% are 85 or older

Latinos are 50.6% of the positive cases, whites are 29.4%, Asians are 4.4%, Blacks are 2.3%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically:

Modesto has 24,483 positive cases

Turlock has 8,477

Ceres has 6,469

Riverbank has 2,961

Patterson has 2,939

Oakdale has 2,255

Newman has 1,343

Waterford has 816

Hughson has 690

Supervisorial District 3 has 3,331

District 5 has 2,912

District 2 has 2,611

District 1 has 1,605

District 4 has 526

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 1,499 COVID-19-related deaths among 83,446 cases.





Merced County has 504 deaths among 36,001 cases.





Tuolumne County has 87 deaths among 5,506 cases.

Mariposa County has 10 deaths among 754 cases.

As of Wednesday evening, there were 4,266,957 confirmed cases in California and 65,259 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 38,214,015 U.S. cases and 632,213 deaths.