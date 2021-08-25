Modesto Bee Logo
Coronavirus update, Aug. 25: Number of patients hospitalized in Stanislaus rises to 245

Stanislaus County announced two deaths to COVID-19 on Tuesday and another 289 positive tests. Hospital cases continued to rise, too.

A total of 1,120 residents have died from the virus since April 2020, the Health Services Agency said.

Positive tests stood at 64,706 as of Tuesday. Stanislaus also has 751,234 negative test results and 61,022 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: They have increased roughly seven-fold since mid-July, reaching 245 confirmed cases at the county’s five hospitals Tuesday. The trend could bring Stanislaus toward the 300-plus cases at the worst of last winter’s surge. Tuesday’s count includes 54 adults in intensive care, a key measure of hospital demand.

Vaccines: As of Tuesday, 72.2% of all eligible county residents (those 12 years old and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 46.8% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The public vaccine schedule through Aug. 29 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 47,304,100 vaccine doses as of Tuesday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 119,720 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Tuesday evening, there were 4,251,704 confirmed cases in California and 65,170 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 37,980,821 U.S. cases and 629,891 deaths.

