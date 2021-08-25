Coronavirus update, Aug. 25: Number of patients hospitalized in Stanislaus rises to 245

Stanislaus County announced two deaths to COVID-19 on Tuesday and another 289 positive tests. Hospital cases continued to rise, too.

A total of 1,120 residents have died from the virus since April 2020, the Health Services Agency said.

Positive tests stood at 64,706 as of Tuesday. Stanislaus also has 751,234 negative test results and 61,022 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: They have increased roughly seven-fold since mid-July, reaching 245 confirmed cases at the county’s five hospitals Tuesday. The trend could bring Stanislaus toward the 300-plus cases at the worst of last winter’s surge. Tuesday’s count includes 54 adults in intensive care, a key measure of hospital demand.

Vaccines: As of Tuesday, 72.2% of all eligible county residents (those 12 years old and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 46.8% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The public vaccine schedule through Aug. 29 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

Wednesday, Aug. 25, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+) Thursday, Aug. 26, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Aug. 26, Modesto: St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 930 Sixth St., 9 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Moderna (18+)

Friday, Aug. 27, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Aug. 28, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Aug. 28, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Aug. 28, Modesto: Stanislaus Asian American Community Resource, 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Sunday, Aug. 29, Patterson: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 529 I St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 47,304,100 vaccine doses as of Tuesday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 119,720 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

53.2% are female

46.8% male

9.3% are 14 years or younger

16.6% are ages 15 to 24

19.4% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.6% are 45 to 54

11.7% are 55 to 64

6.3% are 65 to 74

3.3% are 75 to 84

1.7% are 85 or older

Latinos are 50.7% of the positive cases, whites are 29.3%, Asians are 4.4%, Blacks are 2.3%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically:

Modesto has 24,229 positive cases

Turlock has 8,402

Ceres has 6,422

Riverbank has 2,929

Patterson has 2,922

Oakdale has 2,225

Newman has 1,331

Waterford has 809

Hughson has 681

Supervisorial District 3 has 3,308

District 5 has 2,891

District 2 has 2,578

District 1 has 1,588

District 4 has 519

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 1,498 COVID-19-related deaths among 83,121 cases.





Merced County has 502 deaths among 35,820 cases.





Tuolumne County has 83 deaths among 5,403 cases.

Mariposa County has 10 deaths among 740 cases.

As of Tuesday evening, there were 4,251,704 confirmed cases in California and 65,170 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 37,980,821 U.S. cases and 629,891 deaths.