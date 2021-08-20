Modesto Bee Logo
Coronavirus update, Aug. 20: Stanislaus hospital cases finally drop. Four more deaths

Hospital cases of COVID-19 declined in Stanislaus County for the first time in a few weeks Thursday.

Meanwhile, the county announced four more deaths, for a total of 1,116 residents since April 2020. There have been 21 reported deaths in August, the highest total in one month since 22 in May.

The Health Services Agency added 321 positive tests, raising the total to 63,435. Stanislaus also has 739,168 negative test results and 59,898 people who are presumed recovered.

The five hospitals had 211 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 222 a day earlier. The count had risen steadily from the 30s in mid-July. It remains short of the 300-plus during last winter’s surge. Thursday’s figure includes 46 adults in intensive care, up one.

Other details:

Coronavirus: Latest news

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Thursday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate increased to 13.6%, up from 13.4% from Monday and an increase of 0.7% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 6.5%.

Vaccines: As of Thursday, 71.3% of all eligible county residents (those 12 years old and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 46.2% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Aug. 21 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 46,827,191 vaccine doses as of Thursday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 118,513 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

Geographically (not updated this month):

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Friday morning, there were 4,188,640 confirmed cases in California and 64,920 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 37,297,023 U.S. cases and 625,183 deaths.

