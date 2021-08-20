Coronavirus update, Aug. 20: Stanislaus hospital cases finally drop. Four more deaths

Hospital cases of COVID-19 declined in Stanislaus County for the first time in a few weeks Thursday.

Meanwhile, the county announced four more deaths, for a total of 1,116 residents since April 2020. There have been 21 reported deaths in August, the highest total in one month since 22 in May.

The Health Services Agency added 321 positive tests, raising the total to 63,435. Stanislaus also has 739,168 negative test results and 59,898 people who are presumed recovered.

The five hospitals had 211 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 222 a day earlier. The count had risen steadily from the 30s in mid-July. It remains short of the 300-plus during last winter’s surge. Thursday’s figure includes 46 adults in intensive care, up one.

Other details:

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Thursday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate increased to 13.6%, up from 13.4% from Monday and an increase of 0.7% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 6.5%.

Vaccines: As of Thursday, 71.3% of all eligible county residents (those 12 years old and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 46.2% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Aug. 21 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

Friday, Aug. 20, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Aug. 20, Modesto: Life Connection Church, 1520 Rose Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Aug. 21, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Aug. 21, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

California has administered 46,827,191 vaccine doses as of Thursday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 118,513 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

53.2% are female

46.8% male

9.2% are 14 years or younger

16.6% are ages 15 to 24

19.4% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.7% are 45 to 54

11.7% are 55 to 64

6.3% are 65 to 74

3.3% are 75 to 84

1.7% are 85 or older

Latinos are 50.8% of the positive cases, whites are 29.3%, Asians are 4.4%, Blacks are 2.3%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically (not updated this month):

Modesto has 22,171 positive cases

Turlock has 7,788

Ceres has 6,000

Patterson has 2,732

Riverbank has 2,721

Oakdale has 2,030

Newman has 1,260

Waterford has 727

Hughson has 632

Supervisorial District 3 has 3,088

District 5 has 2,709

District 2 has 2,413

District 1 has 1,427

District 4 has 475

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 1,489 COVID-19-related deaths among 81,300 cases.





Merced County has 492 deaths among 34,558 cases.





Tuolumne County has 82 deaths among 5,276 cases.

Mariposa County has eight deaths among 694 cases.

As of Friday morning, there were 4,188,640 confirmed cases in California and 64,920 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 37,297,023 U.S. cases and 625,183 deaths.