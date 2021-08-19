Modesto Bee Logo
The Modesto Bee Economic Mobility Lab Logo

Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, Aug. 19: Stanislaus County adds three deaths, 231 positive tests

Three more Stanislaus County residents have died from COVID-19, for a total of 1,112 since April 2020, the Health Services Agency reported Wednesday.

The county added 231 positive tests, bringing the count to 63,114. Stanislaus also has 736,155 negative test results and 59,672 people who are presumed recovered.

The midsummer surge continued at the county’s five hospitals, which had 222 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Wednesday. The total was in the 30s just a month ago. It topped 300 at the peak of last winter’s surge. There were 45 patients in adult intensive care beds.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Wednesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate fell to 13.4%, up from 12.9% from Monday and an increase of 0.7% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 6.1%.

Vaccines: As of Wednesday, 70.8% of all eligible county residents (those 12 years old and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 46.1% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Aug. 21 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

Best of The Bee newsletter

Sign up for your weekly positive recharge: Read all about the good news in Modesto.

SIGN UP

For more clinic information, click here.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

California has administered 46,720,908 vaccine doses as of Wednesday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 118,244 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Wednesday:

Geographically (not updated this month):

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Thursday morning, there were 4,176,356 confirmed cases in California and 64,845 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 37,158,309 U.S. cases and 624,260 deaths.

Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland
John Holland covers agriculture, transportation and general assignment news. He has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000 and previously worked at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service