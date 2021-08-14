Coronavirus
Coronavirus update, Aug. 14: Stanislaus hospitals get more cases. Vaccine clinics set
Stanislaus County reported its 1,106th death to COVID-19 on Friday as hospital cases approached 200 amid the summer surge.
Positive tests grew by 297 to 61,780, the Health Services Agency said. Stanislaus also has 726,426 negative test results and 58,822 people who are presumed recovered.
The county’s five hospitals had 191 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Friday, up from 182 on Thursday. The count has risen roughly five-fold in a month but remains short of the 300-plus at last winter’s peak.
Other details:
Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate increased to 12.6%, up from 12.2% from the day before and an increase of 1.2% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 5%.
Vaccines: As of Friday, 69.1% of all county residents eligible for a vaccine (those 12 years old and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 44.9% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The county vaccine clinic schedule through Aug. 21 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):
Saturday, Aug. 14, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)
Saturday, Aug. 14, Salida: Salida Elementary School, 4519 Finney Road, 9-11 a.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)
Saturday, Aug. 14, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)
Sunday, Aug. 15, Modesto: Holy Family Catholic Church, 4212 Dale Road, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)
Sunday, Aug. 15, Newman: St. Joachim Catholic Church, 1121 Main St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)
Tuesday, Aug. 17, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)
Tuesday, Aug. 17, Riverbank: Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St., 4-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)
Wednesday, Aug. 18, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)
Thursday, Aug. 19, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)
Thursday, Aug. 19, Modesto: Good Samaritan Adult Day Care, 1483 Mable Ave., 2-3:30 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)
Thursday, Aug. 19, Patterson: Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway, 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)
Friday, Aug. 20, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)
Friday, Aug. 20, Modesto: Life Connection Church, 1520 Rose Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)
Saturday, Aug. 21, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)
Saturday, Aug. 21, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)
For more clinic information, click here.
California has administered 46,286,694 vaccine doses as of Friday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 117,145 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.
It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.
Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:
- 53.3% are female
- 46.7% male
- 9% are 14 years or younger
- 16.6% are ages 15 to 24
- 19.4% are 25 to 34
- 17.1% are 35 to 44
- 14.7% are 45 to 54
- 11.8% are 55 to 64
- 6.4% are 65 to 74
- 3.3% are 75 to 84
- 1.7% are 85 or older
- Latinos are 50.9% of the positive cases, whites are 29.2%, Asians are 4.4%, Blacks are 2.3%, and the rest are other groups.
Geographically (not updated this week):
- Modesto has 22,171 positive cases
- Turlock has 7,788
- Ceres has 6,000
- Patterson has 2,732
- Riverbank has 2,721
- Oakdale has 2,030
- Newman has 1,260
- Waterford has 727
- Hughson has 632
- Supervisorial District 3 has 3,088
- District 5 has 2,709
- District 2 has 2,413
- District 1 has 1,427
- District 4 has 475
Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:
- San Joaquin County has 1,491 COVID-19-related deaths among 79,681 cases.
- Merced County has 492 deaths among 34,558 cases.
- Tuolumne County has 75 deaths among 5,053 cases.
- Mariposa County has seven deaths among 636 cases.
As of Saturday morning, there were 4,116,121 confirmed cases in California and 64,593 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 36,600,642 U.S. cases and 621,036 deaths.
Comments