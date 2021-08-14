Modesto Bee Logo
The Modesto Bee Economic Mobility Lab Logo

Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, Aug. 14: Stanislaus hospitals get more cases. Vaccine clinics set

Stanislaus County reported its 1,106th death to COVID-19 on Friday as hospital cases approached 200 amid the summer surge.

Positive tests grew by 297 to 61,780, the Health Services Agency said. Stanislaus also has 726,426 negative test results and 58,822 people who are presumed recovered.

The county’s five hospitals had 191 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Friday, up from 182 on Thursday. The count has risen roughly five-fold in a month but remains short of the 300-plus at last winter’s peak.

Other details:

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate increased to 12.6%, up from 12.2% from the day before and an increase of 1.2% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 5%.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 69.1% of all county residents eligible for a vaccine (those 12 years old and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 44.9% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Aug. 21 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

Best of The Bee newsletter

Sign up for your weekly positive recharge: Read all about the good news in Modesto.

SIGN UP
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 46,286,694 vaccine doses as of Friday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 117,145 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

Geographically (not updated this week):

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Saturday morning, there were 4,116,121 confirmed cases in California and 64,593 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 36,600,642 U.S. cases and 621,036 deaths.

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland
John Holland covers agriculture, transportation and general assignment news. He has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000 and previously worked at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service