Coronavirus update, Aug. 14: Stanislaus hospitals get more cases. Vaccine clinics set

Stanislaus County reported its 1,106th death to COVID-19 on Friday as hospital cases approached 200 amid the summer surge.

Positive tests grew by 297 to 61,780, the Health Services Agency said. Stanislaus also has 726,426 negative test results and 58,822 people who are presumed recovered.

The county’s five hospitals had 191 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Friday, up from 182 on Thursday. The count has risen roughly five-fold in a month but remains short of the 300-plus at last winter’s peak.

Other details:

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate increased to 12.6%, up from 12.2% from the day before and an increase of 1.2% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 5%.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 69.1% of all county residents eligible for a vaccine (those 12 years old and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 44.9% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Aug. 21 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

Saturday, Aug. 14, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Aug. 14, Salida: Salida Elementary School, 4519 Finney Road, 9-11 a.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Aug. 14, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Sunday, Aug. 15, Modesto: Holy Family Catholic Church, 4212 Dale Road, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Sunday, Aug. 15, Newman: St. Joachim Catholic Church, 1121 Main St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Tuesday, Aug. 17, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Tuesday, Aug. 17, Riverbank: Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St., 4-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Wednesday, Aug. 18, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Aug. 19, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Aug. 19, Modesto: Good Samaritan Adult Day Care, 1483 Mable Ave., 2-3:30 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Aug. 19, Patterson: Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway, 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Aug. 20, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Aug. 20, Modesto: Life Connection Church, 1520 Rose Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Aug. 21, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Aug. 21, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Best of The Bee newsletter Sign up for your weekly positive recharge: Read all about the good news in Modesto. SIGN UP

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 46,286,694 vaccine doses as of Friday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 117,145 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.3% are female

46.7% male

9% are 14 years or younger

16.6% are ages 15 to 24

19.4% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.7% are 45 to 54

11.8% are 55 to 64

6.4% are 65 to 74

3.3% are 75 to 84

1.7% are 85 or older

Latinos are 50.9% of the positive cases, whites are 29.2%, Asians are 4.4%, Blacks are 2.3%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically (not updated this week):

Modesto has 22,171 positive cases

Turlock has 7,788

Ceres has 6,000

Patterson has 2,732

Riverbank has 2,721

Oakdale has 2,030

Newman has 1,260

Waterford has 727

Hughson has 632

Supervisorial District 3 has 3,088

District 5 has 2,709

District 2 has 2,413

District 1 has 1,427

District 4 has 475

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 1,491 COVID-19-related deaths among 79,681 cases.





Merced County has 492 deaths among 34,558 cases.





Tuolumne County has 75 deaths among 5,053 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 636 cases.

As of Saturday morning, there were 4,116,121 confirmed cases in California and 64,593 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 36,600,642 U.S. cases and 621,036 deaths.