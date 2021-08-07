Coronavirus update, Aug. 7: Stanislaus hospital cases rise again. Deaths reach 1,099

Stanislaus County recorded its 1,099th death to COVID-19 on Friday and had yet another increase in hospital cases.

Positive tests rose by 159 to 60,321, the county Health Services Agency reported. Stanislaus also has 715,314 negative test results and 57,926 people who are presumed recovered.

The county’s five hospitals had 147 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Friday, up from 136 the day before. It’s a figure that had dropped to the 30s in mid-July, but was 300-plus last winter. Adults in intensive-care units rose to 41, up from 39 the day before. On July 27, that total was 16.

Other details:

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate increased to 11%, up from 10.6% from the day before and an increase of 1% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 2.4%.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 55.7% of all county residents had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 36% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday evening, the county had not announced its vaccine clinic schedule for the week starting Aug. 9. These will happen over the weekend (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

Saturday, Aug. 7, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Aug. 7, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Sunday, Aug. 8, Patterson: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 529 I St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+)

The county canceled a clinic that had been planned for Sunday, Aug. 8, at Central Catholic High School.

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 45,677,059 vaccines as of Friday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, having administered 115,602 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.3% are female

46.7% male

8.9% are 14 years or younger

16.6% are ages 15 to 24

19.4% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.7% are 45 to 54

11.8% are 55 to 64

6.4% are 65 to 74

3.3% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older

Latinos are 51% of the positive cases, whites are 29%, Asians are 4.4%, Blacks are 2.2%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically (not updated this week):

Modesto has 22,171 positive cases

Turlock has 7,788

Ceres has 6,000

Patterson has 2,732

Riverbank has 2,721

Oakdale has 2,030

Newman has 1,260

Waterford has 727

Hughson has 632

Supervisorial District 3 has 3,088

District 5 has 2,709

District 2 has 2,413

District 1 has 1,427

District 4 has 475

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 1,474 COVID-19-related deaths among 78,119 cases.





Merced County has 488 deaths among 33,761 cases.





Tuolumne County has 73 deaths among 4,817 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 559 cases.

As of Saturday morning, there were 4,031,815 confirmed cases in California and 64,731 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 35,698,098 U.S. cases and 615,501 deaths.