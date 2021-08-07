Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, Aug. 7: Stanislaus hospital cases rise again. Deaths reach 1,099

Stanislaus County recorded its 1,099th death to COVID-19 on Friday and had yet another increase in hospital cases.

Positive tests rose by 159 to 60,321, the county Health Services Agency reported. Stanislaus also has 715,314 negative test results and 57,926 people who are presumed recovered.

The county’s five hospitals had 147 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Friday, up from 136 the day before. It’s a figure that had dropped to the 30s in mid-July, but was 300-plus last winter. Adults in intensive-care units rose to 41, up from 39 the day before. On July 27, that total was 16.

Other details:

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate increased to 11%, up from 10.6% from the day before and an increase of 1% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 2.4%.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 55.7% of all county residents had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 36% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday evening, the county had not announced its vaccine clinic schedule for the week starting Aug. 9. These will happen over the weekend (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

The county canceled a clinic that had been planned for Sunday, Aug. 8, at Central Catholic High School.

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 45,677,059 vaccines as of Friday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, having administered 115,602 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

Geographically (not updated this week):

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Saturday morning, there were 4,031,815 confirmed cases in California and 64,731 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 35,698,098 U.S. cases and 615,501 deaths.

