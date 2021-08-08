Stanislaus County surpasses 60,000 cases of COVID-19. How we got to the milestone

Stanislaus County has surpassed 60,000 cases of COVID-19, nearly 17 months after its first was announced.

The milestone came as the world contends with the delta variant of the virus, which threatens to undo the progress in recent months.

The case count reached 60,162 with the 288 added Thursday by the county Health Services Agency. It rose to 60,321 with the positive tests from Friday.

Stanislaus reported its first two positive tests on March 11, 2020, about a week before the state started limiting activities.

The total passed 10,000 on Aug. 10 and 20,000 on Nov. 21. A winter surge pushed the count past 30,000 on Dec. 21 and 40,000 on Jan. 13 of this year. The 50,000th case came Feb. 24.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A total of 1,099 county residents have died from COVID-19 since the first was reported April 10, 2020.

California had 4,096,518 cases of the virus and 64,680 deaths as of Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. It has tallied 35,550,201 cases and 615,856 deaths across the United States, and 201,506,281 cases and 4,275,819 deaths worldwide.

Stanislaus also is seeing an increase in patients with confirmed COVID-19 in its five hospitals. The count was 147 on Friday, up about 110 from mid-July. It remains well below the 300-plus last winter.

As of Friday, 67.6% of county residents 12 or older had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 43.7% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.