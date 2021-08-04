Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, Aug. 4: Stanislaus adds 120 cases. Death toll remains at 1,097

Stanislaus County added 120 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday but zero deaths, the Health Services Agency reported.

The death toll remained at 1,097 residents since the first was announced in April 2020.

Stanislaus has a total of 59,756 cases, along with 709,934 negative test results and 57,545 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 118 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 114 on Monday. Adults in intensive-care units rose to 30 from 25 on Monday.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Tuesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate rose to 10.2%, up from 9.8% a day before and an increase of 1.8% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 2.6%.

Vaccines: As of Tuesday, 479,267 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the county, where 35.8% of the total population is fully vaccinated – making it one of the lowest performers in the state – and 55.3% have at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the county, 41% of residents aged 12 or older remain unvaccinated.

Here are the county vaccine clinics through Aug. 8 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 45,340,695 vaccines as of Tuesday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, having administered 114,751 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Tuesday:

As of Tuesday evening, there were 4,066,259 confirmed cases in California and 64,538 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 35,218,311 U.S. cases and 614,244 deaths.

