Coronavirus update, July 31: Stanislaus deaths near 1,100. Hospital cases rise again

Another four residents have died of COVID-19, for a total of 1,095, the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency announced Friday.

The death rate is not nearly as bad as the summer surge of 2020 or the peak last winter. However, the 10 deaths in a three-day stretch this week had not been seen since late March.

The county’s five hospitals had 106 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Friday, versus 100 the previous two days. That’s about three times the level of mid-July but well below the 300-plus in winter.

The case rate per 100,000 residents, according to the county dashboard, rose to 14.9, up from 5.77 two weeks ago.

Intensive-care units for adults had 25 patients Friday, up one from Thursday. There were 16 on Tuesday.

As of Friday, 59,226 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Stanislaus also has 705,288 negative test results and 57,238 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 9.4%, up from 8.4% a day before and an increase of 2.6% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 3.1%.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 472,776 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the county, where 35.6% of the total population is fully vaccinated and 54.9% have at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the county, 42% of residents aged 12 or older remain unvaccinated.

Here are the county vaccine clinics through Aug. 8 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

California has administered 45,044,810 vaccines as of Friday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, having administered 114,002 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

As of Saturday morning, there were 3,956,303 confirmed cases in California and 64,423 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 34,948,534U.S. cases and 613,031 deaths.

