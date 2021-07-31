Coronavirus update, July 31: Stanislaus deaths near 1,100. Hospital cases rise again

Another four residents have died of COVID-19, for a total of 1,095, the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency announced Friday.

The death rate is not nearly as bad as the summer surge of 2020 or the peak last winter. However, the 10 deaths in a three-day stretch this week had not been seen since late March.

The county’s five hospitals had 106 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Friday, versus 100 the previous two days. That’s about three times the level of mid-July but well below the 300-plus in winter.

The case rate per 100,000 residents, according to the county dashboard, rose to 14.9, up from 5.77 two weeks ago.

Intensive-care units for adults had 25 patients Friday, up one from Thursday. There were 16 on Tuesday.

As of Friday, 59,226 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Stanislaus also has 705,288 negative test results and 57,238 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 9.4%, up from 8.4% a day before and an increase of 2.6% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 3.1%.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 472,776 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the county, where 35.6% of the total population is fully vaccinated and 54.9% have at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the county, 42% of residents aged 12 or older remain unvaccinated.

Here are the county vaccine clinics through Aug. 8 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

Saturday, July 31, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, July 31, Salida: Salida Elementary School, 4519 Finney Road, 9-11 a.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, July 31 , Modest o: East Campus of Modesto Junior College, 435 College Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, July 31, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, July 31, Keyes: Keyes Community Center, 5506 Jennie Ave., 2-4 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Sunday, Aug. 1, Hughson: Sikh Temple, 5743 E. Hatch Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Monday, Aug. 2, Modesto: Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave., 3-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Monday, Aug. 2, Denair: Middle School Coyote Center, 3701 Lester Road, 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Tuesday, Aug. 3, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Tuesday, Aug. 3, Modesto: Sierra Vista Child and Family Services, 1700 McHenry Village Way, 4-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Tuesday, Aug. 3, Modesto: National Night Out event at Maddux Youth Center/Cesar Chavez Park, 615 Sierra Drive, 5-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Wednesday, Aug. 4, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Wednesday, Aug. 4, Modesto: True Light Community Church, 1417 Harris Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Wednesday, Aug. 4, Modesto: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave., 3-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson(18+)

Thursday, Aug. 5, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Aug. 5, Modesto: St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 930 Sixth St., 9 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Aug. 5, Patterson: Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway, 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Aug. 5, Modesto: Nuts baseball game at John Thurman Field (ticket required), 601 Neece Drive, 6-8:30 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Aug. 6, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Aug. 7, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Aug. 7, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Sunday, Aug. 8, Modesto: Central Catholic High School, 200 S. Carpenter Road, 9-11 a.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Sunday, Aug. 8, Patterson: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 529 I St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+)

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 45,044,810 vaccines as of Friday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, having administered 114,002 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.3% are female

46.7% male

8.8% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.4% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.7% are 45 to 54

11.9% are 55 to 64

6.4% are 65 to 74

3.3% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older

Latinos are 51.1% of the positive cases, whites are 29%, Asians are 4.4%, Blacks are 2.1%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically:

Modesto has 22,171 positive cases

Turlock has 7,788

Ceres has 6,000

Patterson has 2,732

Riverbank has 2,721

Oakdale has 2,030

Newman has 1,260

Waterford has 727

Hughson has 632

Supervisorial District 3 has 3,088

District 5 has 2,709

District 2 has 2,413

District 1 has 1,427

District 4 has 475

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

San Joaquin County has 1,460 COVID-19-related deaths among 76,915 cases.





Merced County has 485 deaths among 33,321 cases.





Tuolumne County has 73 deaths among 4,535 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 500 cases.

As of Saturday morning, there were 3,956,303 confirmed cases in California and 64,423 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 34,948,534U.S. cases and 613,031 deaths.