Coronavirus update, July 30: Stanislaus County deaths spike, hospital cases rise to 100

Stanislaus County reported Thursday night six deaths tied to COVID-19 since Tuesday, the largest two-day increase since early May.

Meanwhile, hospitals have had 100 patients with COVID-19 for two straight days, another sign of a summer surge.

The counts for Wednesday and Thursday are still about a third of the worst of the pandemic last winter. But they are nearly triple the number of patients reported in mid-July by the county Health Services Agency.

The hospitals did see a slight dip in adult intensive-care patients, 24 on Thursday versus 29 the day before. On Tuesday, there were 16.

A total of 1,091 county residents have died from the virus since April 2000, and the 16 fatalities reported in July is the highest one-month total since 22 in May.

As of Thursday, 59,060 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Stanislaus also has 703,508 negative test results and 57,168 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Thursday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 8.4%, an increase of 1.9% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 3.0%.

Vaccines: As of Thursday, 472,776 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the county, where 35.5% of the total population is fully vaccinated and 54.7% have at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the county, 42% of residents aged 12 or older remain unvaccinated.

Here are the county vaccine clinics through Aug. 1 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

California has administered 44,934,366 vaccines as of Thursday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, having administered 113,723 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Thursday:

As of Friday morning, there were 3,944,933 confirmed cases in California and 64,386 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 34,754,668 U.S. cases and 612,129 deaths.

