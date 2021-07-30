Coronavirus update, July 30: Stanislaus County deaths spike, hospital cases rise to 100

Stanislaus County reported Thursday night six deaths tied to COVID-19 since Tuesday, the largest two-day increase since early May.

Meanwhile, hospitals have had 100 patients with COVID-19 for two straight days, another sign of a summer surge.

The counts for Wednesday and Thursday are still about a third of the worst of the pandemic last winter. But they are nearly triple the number of patients reported in mid-July by the county Health Services Agency.

The hospitals did see a slight dip in adult intensive-care patients, 24 on Thursday versus 29 the day before. On Tuesday, there were 16.

A total of 1,091 county residents have died from the virus since April 2000, and the 16 fatalities reported in July is the highest one-month total since 22 in May.

As of Thursday, 59,060 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Stanislaus also has 703,508 negative test results and 57,168 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Thursday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 8.4%, an increase of 1.9% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 3.0%.

Vaccines: As of Thursday, 472,776 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the county, where 35.5% of the total population is fully vaccinated and 54.7% have at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the county, 42% of residents aged 12 or older remain unvaccinated.

Here are the county vaccine clinics through Aug. 1 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

Friday, July 30, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, July 30, Patterson: Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway, 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, July 31, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, July 31, Salida: Salida Elementary School, 4519 Finney Road, 9-11 a.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, July 31 , Modest o: East Campus of Modesto Junior College, 435 College Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, July 31, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, July 31, Keyes: Keyes Community Center, 5506 Jennie Ave., 2-4 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Sunday, Aug. 1, Hughson: Sikh Temple, 5743 E. Hatch Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 44,934,366 vaccines as of Thursday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, having administered 113,723 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

53.3% are female

46.7% male

8.8% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.4% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.7% are 45 to 54

11.9% are 55 to 64

6.4% are 65 to 74

3.3% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older

Latinos are 51.1% of the positive cases, whites are 29%, Asians are 4.4%, Blacks are 2.1%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically:

Modesto has 22,171 positive cases

Turlock has 7,788

Ceres has 6,000

Patterson has 2,732

Riverbank has 2,721

Oakdale has 2,030

Newman has 1,260

Waterford has 727

Hughson has 632

Supervisorial District 3 has 3,088

District 5 has 2,709

District 2 has 2,413

District 1 has 1,427

District 4 has 475

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Thursday:

San Joaquin County has 1,460 COVID-19-related deaths among 76,915 cases.





Merced County has 484 deaths among 32,961 cases.





Tuolumne County has 73 deaths among 4,495 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 498 cases.

As of Friday morning, there were 3,944,933 confirmed cases in California and 64,386 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 34,754,668 U.S. cases and 612,129 deaths.