The Bee’s child health reporter joined Legacy Health’s podcast for a COVID-19 update

The Modesto Bee’s ChrisAnna Mink, The Modesto Bee’s children’s health reporter and pediatric infectious diseases specialist, was the guest on a COVID-19 Q&A podcast hosted by Jeffrey Lewis, CEO of the Turlock-based Legacy Health Endowment, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting health care solutions for Stanislaus and Merced Counties.

“We were thrilled to be able to catch up with Dr. Mink,” said Lewis. “We wanted to have a conversation with her about COVID so she could educate and inform our listeners and, hopefully, inspire them to get vaccinated.”

Mink shared updated information on all things COVID-19, including information about vaccines, new treatments and some of the factors contributing to the disease disparities among the Black, Latinx and immigrant communities in the area. The podcast is free and available to everyone. Go to http://bit.ly/EMCHealthModBee.

“Prioritize Your Mind with Jeffrey Lewis” offers strategies for improving mental health through informative interviews with local, regional, and national experts. To listen to the podcast, visit emchf.org/pym or you can subscribe to “Prioritize Your Mind” by visiting Apple or Google podcasts.

