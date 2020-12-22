Coronavirus update, Dec. 22: Stanislaus cases top 30,000; hospital patients at 363

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 in Modesto area

Stanislaus County reported 10 more deaths to the virus and another spike in hospital cases Monday.

The 557 new positive tests put the total at 30,549, the county Health Services Agency said. Another 280,743 residents have tested negative and 25,795 are presumed recovered.

After the county announced its first positive case on March 11, it 176 days to reach 15,000 on Sept. 3, 79 days to reach 20,000 on Nov. 21, 18 days to reach 25,000 on Dec. 9 and 12 days to reach 30,000 on Monday.

The death toll stands at 533. December has brought a surge after two months where deaths were much lower than in the summer.

The county’s five hospitals had 363 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up from 315 on Sunday.

A stay-home order has been in place since Dec. 6 in Stanislaus and 11 other counties in the San Joaquin Valley Region. It took effect after available ICU beds for adults fell below 15% of the total. That index was at zero for the fourth straight day Monday.

The 14-day positivity rate was 14.88%, down from 14.91% the previous day. The seven-day rate was 16.8%, up from 16.36%.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests as of Monday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 11,033 positive cases

Turlock has 4,176

Ceres has 3,235

Patterson has 1,491

Riverbank has 1,389

Oakdale has 904

Newman has 674

Waterford has 348

Hughson has 284

Supervisorial District 3 has 1,584

District 5 has 1,550

District 2 has 1,302

District 1 has 693

District 4 has 205

San Joaquin County has 588 COVID-19-related deaths among 38,564 cases.





Merced County has 223 deaths among 16,760 cases





Tuolumne County has 2,552 cases and 20 deaths.





Mariposa County has 205 cases and four deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 1,930,772 confirmed cases in California and 22,929 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 18,043,824 U.S. cases and 319,466 deaths.

