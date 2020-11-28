Bishop seeks exemption to indoor services ban under tighter COVID-19 restrictions

Following a tightening of coronavirus restrictions across California, Bishop Myron Cotta of the Diocese of Stockton is urging county leaders to ease constraints on indoor church services in anticipation of colder weather this winter.

In a letter sent to local leaders in Stanislaus, Tuolumne and San Joaquin counties, the diocese seeks an exception to the re-implemented ban on indoor gatherings for parishes in the diocese.

“Our counties are facing tremendous challenges with the pandemic at this moment and so the reasons behind the State’s decision to bring in more restrictive measures is understandable,” the letter reads. “However, we strongly disagree with the decision to suspend indoor public worship at this time. Faith plays a critical role in moments of immense crisis, and we believe public worship is essential.”

Despite the letter, churches in the diocese have announced on their Facebook pages and websites that services once again will be held outdoors, in accordance with state measures. Many also are streaming services online.

In the letter, Cotta emphasizes that since the initial restrictions put in place early during the pandemic, the past few months have shown that “public worship can take place safely, even indoors.”

He stressed the COVID-19 safety protocols in place in all churches, with limited, spaced seating and temperature checks before parishioners enter. All attendees are registered so that contact tracing can occur if necessary, and masks are mandatory.

“To date we have experienced no outbreaks attributed to church attendance,” he writes.

Cotta’s request follows similar efforts from church leaders across the country, as well as internationally, who remained largely deferential to local ordinances in the early months of the pandemic, but are now asking for looser restrictions as cases increase once again. Outbreaks linked to places of worship are not uncommon, and adherence to local and state guidelines varies across congregations.

The diocese’s letter is addressed to county leaders, not the state’s health department, which issued the guidance that stopped indoor services.

Chandler Marquez, the diocese’s director of communications, said the diocese first wanted to consult with county health officials to “give them a better understanding of the challenges churches and many other organizations are facing” and work together to find a solution.

Marquez said this letter marked a first step for the diocese, but did not say whether or not the diocese would eventually appeal with the state for looser restrictions. He added that as the weather turns colder and rain becomes more frequent, it’s more difficult to hold church services outdoors and make them accessible.

Stanislaus County spokesperson Kamlesh Kaur said in an email to The Bee that the county has been in conversation with the diocese about the letter, and that officials are working “with the Diocese of Stockton and all of our faith based partners to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Kaur urged faith-based organizations to follow state guidelines for operation.

Krista Dommer, a spokesperson for San Joaquin County’s public health department, said her county “remains aligned with the guidelines set forth by the state based on the current conditions of COVID-19 spread in our community,” and “strongly urges” the public and community partners to follow these guidelines.

Marquez said Cotta’s top priority is the health of the parishioners and community, and emphasized the diocese’s commitment to safety protocols. Still, Cotta stressed the importance of coming together as a church in his letter to the counties.

“Public Worship has important benefits to society, especially during times of crisis,” the letter reads. “It is in and through our worship that our people are strengthened and are given hope to continue the work they do in supporting the good of our broader community during this pandemic.”

