New fire near Jamestown prompts evacuations for some Tuolumne County residents

Alert Wildfire/Nevada Seismological Lab

A fire that broke out near Jamestown Thursday afternoon is prompting Tuolumne County officials to evacuate some residents.

The Washington fire, in the area of Highway 108 and Golf Links Road, is about 15 acres as of 1:30 p.m., the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit said.

The sheriff’s office said evacuations are in place for residents of Golden Dove Lane and Alley and Circle drives.

We will update this story as information is available.