How a facility purchase will bring elephants to Modesto’s Beard Industrial Park

Parker Hannifin’s Racor Division plant is pictured at 3400 Finch Road in Modesto, California, in February 2016. jlee@modbee.com

The Racor fuel filter plant on Finch Road in Modesto has been purchased to be repurposed as a large-scale event center — large scale in this case meaning able to accommodate elephants.

Retired Modesto cardiologist and real estate investor Stephen Endsley made the $11 million acquisition, which included him exchanging a property in a Sacramento office complex, the brokerage division of the Kennedy Wilson real estate investment company announced Monday. It represented Endsley in the deal for the 241,831-square-foot facility in the Beard Industrial District.

Endsley plans to remodel the plant into a venue for traditional Indian weddings, Kennedy Wilson reported. It will have capacity for hundreds of guests as well as elephants, which are traditionally featured in the weddings as a symbolic gesture of good luck and prosperity. “The transaction fulfills a need for Modesto’s substantial, and growing, Indian-American population that comprises one of the largest subsets of Asian-Americans living in Stanislaus County,” a news release says.

The plant lends itself to use as an event venue because of its size, its proximity to the Modesto Airport and its plentiful parking space, according to Kennedy Wilson.

The building, at 3400 Finch Road, was built in 1980. Racor, which makes filters for boat and other engines, was founded in Modesto in 1969 and purchased in 1985 by Parker Hannifin, which moved it into the Finch Road site.

In 2016, Racor laid off 40 employees, leaving about 560 at the time. In 2017, it laid off 350 more.

All of the manufacturing in Modesto was to shift to Parker Hannifin plants in Kearney, Neb., and Holly Springs, Miss. At the time, Racor said the Modesto site would continue to employ about 70 people in sales, marketing, customer service, engineering, supply chain, information technology and human resources.

The news release from Kennedy Wilson on Monday said Racor will continue to occupy about 20 percent of the building for the next six to 12 months while Parker Hannifin searches for new space.