New life for Orchard Supply site; Turlock Ace Hardware starts hiring, readies opening

The new Ace Hardware in Turlock, Calif. is currently under construction Tuesday October 29, 2019. They will be hiring 50 employees and job postings have already gone live. jlee@modbee.com

Turlock hardware fans are about to get an early Christmas present, and possibly a job.

The new Ace Hardware replacing the shuttered Orchard Supply Hardware on Geer Road will open in six weeks, on Dec. 11. The new store is going into the 33,000-square-foot building left vacant when Orchard Supply was dissolved by its parent company, Lowe’s, last year.

The three Orchard Supply stores in the area, in Modesto on Sisk and Oakdale roads and Turlock on Geer Road, all closed in 2018, when the company went out of business. The Oakdale Road site in Modesto reopened in July as an Ace Hardware, owned and operated by the same valley family behind the long-running Strand Ace Hardware in Escalon.

The Turlock site is undergoing major renovations right now, said Ace spokesman Tom Mentzer. While work is underway, it has begun hiring for the 50 positions that will staff the store. Jobs range from sales associates to cashiers, shift leads to service techs.

But customers will probably already recognize the store general manager, Michelle Martinez, who previously worked at the Turlock Orchard Supply.

To apply, visit the Ace Hardware’s careers page at storejobs.acehardware.com.

Mentzer said the new Ace will have a large garden center, a barbecue and grilling department, a tool shop, a paint selection, pet supplies and kitchen essentials.

The December opening date will be the store’s soft open, with a grand opening celebration planned for the weekend of Feb. 14-16.

Ace Hardware has some 5,200 locations all over the world. The company is a retail cooperative, and its store locations are typically operated by local owners. The new Turlock Ace is owned by Ace Retail Holdings, based out of the Kansas City area, which operates about 130 locations across the country. It recently entered the California market after taking over about a dozen former Orchard Supply sites, including the Geer Road location.

“Opening stores in these communities, like Turlock, gives us an opportunity to give customers a good, local, reliable hardware store,” Mentzer said. “That was something (Turlock) hasn’t had access to in a while, as you know. That’s why we’re so excited to be there.”

The region’s third and final former Orchard Supply site, on Sisk Road, was sold earlier this year to Mad Monk Holdings, LLC, whose Berkeley-based owner also operates Rasputin Music & Movies. Owner Ken Sarachan said he plans to remodel the site and put it up for lease, but work has not begun yet on the building.