What else is going in around Modesto’s new Save Mart? Restaurants and more planned

The Marketplace center in Modesto, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. aalfaro@modbee.com

So now that the big new Save Mart is open, what else is coming into the brand new north Modesto shopping center surrounding the flagship store?

Construction on The Marketplace, a new shopping center at the corner of Oakdale Road and Sylvan Avenue, has been underway for close to two years. And, let me tell you, for almost that long people have been asking me what else is coming into the complex.

Well the Save Mart supermarket debuted at the start of the month and is already bustling with business, so at long last I have some news on the rest of the development to report.

The first phase of tenant announcements has begin in earnest at the center, said Tom Solomon of CoSol Commercial Real Estate, which is handling leasing for the center’s property owner and developer Berberian Holdings.

The center is currently comprised of three main sections: the completed 54,000-square-foot Save Mart anchor space, a planned approximately 78,000-square-foot long retail strip facing Oakdale Road along the development’s northwest edge, and a completed 10,000-square-foot space directly next to the Save Mart on the property’s southeast edge.

The Marketplace center in Modesto, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Solomon said about 17,500 square feet, or close to a fourth, of the long retail strip has been finished so far. The exterior shell work is done and interior work should begin soon. The space will be filled with a mix of restaurants, beauty services and medical providers.

That includes a fourth location for the popular Mexican restaurant La Parrilla, which will open a 5,000-square-foot eatery in The Marketplace. The locally owned Mexican restaurant started in 1999 with a location at the corner of Oakdale Road and Scenic Avenue, and has since opened additional sites in Riverbank’s Crossroads Shopping Center and in Modesto’s McHenry Village.

Also opening next to the La Parilla will be an NT Nail Spa, which currently has locations on Floyd Avenue, Coffee Road and Pelandale Avenue.

Then, next to that will go a new My Eyelab, a national eye-care chain specializing in eye exams and eyeglasses. Its parent company, Stanton Optical, has a longtime location at the corner of Sisk and Dale roads near Vintage Faire Mall. The franchise is owned by Diana Ismail, whose family also owns the new Wildfire Public House on the corner of Oakdale Road and Briggsmore Avenue (formerly the Uno Pizzeria & Grill).

Another as-yet-unamed restaurant is also planned in the same strip as well as a pediatric dental office.

Solomon said another as-yet-unbuilt standalone pad that is planned for inside the center is close to closing a deal and construction could begin in the first quarter of 2020. The development plan has space for three stand-alone pads nearest the Oakdale Road side of the property.

Meanwhile, the 10,000 square-foot building that sits alongside the Save Mart just off of Oakdale Road — the first shell building to be completed on the site — has yet to finalize with a tenant.

The Marketplace center in Modesto, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Now with the supermarket bringing people into the center for the first time, he said he has been fielding a renewed wave of interest in the remaining spaces. He said within the design there is a lot of flexibility and different ways to configure the existing spaces.

The remaining, unbuilt space in the long strip includes three possible minor-anchor spaces of between 21,500 to 12,000 square feet, and another 6,690 square-foot inline space on its south end. Construction has yet to begin on that phase of the development, and Solomon said there is no set time frame for it to start.

“We’re so excited to be working on this center. It’s in its infant stages in terms of what it has to offer the community so far,” Solomon said.