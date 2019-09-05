New Panera, Farmer Boys and Huckleberry’s locations open in Stanislaus County cities

See the sites of new restaurants open in Turlock, Riverbank and Oakdale Panera opened in Riverbank CA’s Crossroads Shopping Center, Farmer Boys opened near Turlock CA’s Monte Vista Crossings Shopping and Huckleberry’s opened in Oakdale CA’s Oakdale Station Shopping Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Panera opened in Riverbank CA’s Crossroads Shopping Center, Farmer Boys opened near Turlock CA’s Monte Vista Crossings Shopping and Huckleberry’s opened in Oakdale CA’s Oakdale Station Shopping Center.

Three familiar chain restaurants have opened in three new Central Valley cities in the past week.

Stanislaus County cities Turlock, Riverbank and Oakdale all saw the new eateries open their doors. Just off Turlock’s Monte Vista Crossings Shopping Center, a new Farmer Boys opened Monday. In Riverbank’s Crossroads Shopping Center, the new standalone Panera Bread opened Tuesday. And in Oakdale, in the Oakdale Station Shopping Center, the Huckleberry’s opened Aug. 28.

The three companies have other locations across the county and Central Valley, but are bringing the concept to these respective cities for the first time.

Panera, known nationwide for its sandwiches, soups, salads and baked goods, opens its fourth location in the region. The company has two locations in Modesto, one at Vintage Faire Mall that debuted last year and one on McHenry Avenue that opened in 2015, and one in Turlock’s Monte Vista Crossings shopping center that has been operating since 2007.

Work on the Riverbank Panera, situated just to the west of the Save Mart along Oakdale Road, started in February. The new site has a drive-thru and outdoor patio, with seated dining inside. The company touts its “clean food,” meaning meals made without artificial preservatives, sweeteners or flavorings. The bakery at each location makes pastries, loaves of bread, bagels and more daily.

Panera Bread, at 2231 Claribel Road in Riverbank, is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For more information, call 209-702-6144 or visit www.panerabread. com.

In nearby Oakdale, Huckleberry’s restaurant opened in the converted former space of a frozen yogurt shop and car wash in the shopping center that’s also home to Las Margarita’s Grill Mexican restaurant.

The approximately 4,000-square-foot space has a large covered outdoor patio, as well as plenty of seating inside. Like the region’s other two Huckleberry’s, in Modesto on Yosemite Boulevard and Turlock on Geer Road, the restaurant serves breakfast and lunch daily. The menu is billed as “Southern cooking with a California twist.” That includes from New Orleans favorites like shrimp po’ boy sandwiches, breaded catfish and fried beignets.

Huckleberry’s, at 1214 West F St. in Oakdale, is open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. For more information, call 209-322-2219 or visit huckleberrys.org.

And finally, in Turlock the Farmer Boys restaurant has opened south of the popular Monte Vista Crossings shopping center, at the corner of Tuolumne Road and Countryside Drive. The standalone eatery has a drive-thru and is the first establishment to open in the new Turlock Corners Retail Plaza, which is also expected to have a Popeyes Louisiana Chicken.

Farmer Boys is known for its big burgers and all-day breakfast service. You can also find salads, wraps, sandwiches and even fish and chips on its menu. All of its items are cooked to order, and the company has a “farm fresh” approach which highlights its California-based food sources on its website.

Farmer Boys, at 2530 W. Tuolumne Road in Turlock, is open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 209-297–3073 or visit www.farmerboys.com.