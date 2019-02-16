Grab a beer, dinner and a car wash at this new development coming to Turlock

A planned development in Turlock across from the Regal Cinemas should begin taking shape soon.
The combination restaurant and car wash on West Main Street has been in the works since 2017. Late last year the developers filed an amended application that updated the design, which was initially called VP Racing and is now being tentatively called RJ’s Racing. The new design more than doubles the size of the on-site restaurant.
While the initial application indicated a Togo’s franchise would move into the single-story dining space, the updated application does not have a specific restaurant franchise attached. RJ Singh, the man behind the project, said he scrapped plans to put the sandwich chain into the site in favor of an independent, two-story gastropub serving international and American cuisine. Singh also owns a Togo’s franchise in Patterson as well as the ARCO AMPM gas station catty-corner from the Turlock project site.
“This is a completely different (restaurant) now, which will fall somewhere between fine dining and casual dining,” he said. “This seemed like a better fit for the space.”
The two-story space would have dining on the first floor and a bar on the second floor, Singh said. It would serve everything from Mexican, Asian and Indian food to standard pub fare. The approximately 3,400 square-foot restaurant does not yet have a name.
Besides the eatery, the plans call for a separate 3,400 square-foot car wash and about 750-feet of kiosk retail space. Singh said the retail space would be to sell racing fuel and other specialty automotive merchandise.
Adrienne Werner with the Turlock Planning Division said the city is waiting on plans to be submitted to the building department, and after that work could begin on the vacant site next to Toby’s Auto Repair. Singh estimates work could start in about three months, with construction finishing by the end of the year.
Once constructed, Singh said he expects to hire about 30 employees between the restaurant and car wash.
“We want this to be something new that will be really good for the community,” Singh said.
Elsewhere on the Business Beat:
If you’re looking for work, the new Rainbow women’s apparel store coming to Ceres is hiring.
Last month signs went up announcing a new business was moving into the old Factory 2-U store on Hatch Road. The company is known for its “affordable fashion” for women, children and plus-size shoppers. The chain has more than 1,000 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.
To apply visit www.rainbowshops.com/careers.html.
