Modesto’s newest outdoors shop opens as customers flock to sales on guns, other goods

Outdoorsmen and women lined up in droves this week to shop at Modesto’s newest hunting and fishing goods store.
The grand opening of Turner’s Outdoorsman attracted more than 200 people who stood in line to get inside before the store opened to take advantage of its sales. The shop sells hunting, shooting and fishing gear and accessories, including firearms.
Based out of Rancho Cucamonga in Southern California, the Turner’s Outdoorsman has 25 locations throughout the state and has recently been expanding more into Northern California. The new Modesto site on Plaza Parkway is located between the Walmart and John’s Incredible Pizza Company. The store had its soft opening in November, and then splashed out with a grand opening celebration Friday.
Turner’s Vice President Of Compliance Bill Ortiz, who was in the store for its grand opening festivities, said some even camped overnight for the deals on guns and other gear. Several of the grand opening sale deals will continue through this Thursday.
“If we looked at the 200 folks who showed up this morning it shows there are definitely a lot of outdoor folks in this area,” Ortiz said. “We’ve been expanding out of Southern California, particularity around the 99 corridor.”
The shop sells everything from fishing rods and tackle to duck blinds and decoys. The location also has a small selection of 5.11 Tactical clothing and gear. But it was the firearms counter drawing the most interest during the grand opening. The store stocks everything from hunting to tactile rifles, handguns and shotguns. They also sell ammunition, holsters, targets and more.
The California chain started with a single store in Long Beach in 1971. In Modesto the approximately 7,000 square foot store — which previously was home to the used children’s clothing and accessories store Once Upon a Child — has about 25 employees.
Since opening in early November, store manager Seth League said people have been finding the store. The closest other store locations are also newly open sites in Sacramento and Fresno.
“A lot of people knew us from down south, and now they’re excited that we’re here,” League said.
Turner’s Outdoorsman, at 2225 Plaza Parkway Suite M1, is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information call 209-579-9514 or visit www.turners.com.
Elsewhere on the Business Beat:
A new clothing store is moving into the old Factory 2-U store on Hatch Road in Ceres.
A sign has gone up on the site for Rainbow, a women’s apparel retail chain. The company touts its “affordable fashion” for women, children and plus-size shoppers. The chain has more than 1,000 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.
The Ceres Factory 2-U store closed as part of its parent company, National Stores Inc., filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The privately held company, which also owns Fallas, announced last October that it would close 184 stores across the country. The list included the Fallas in Turlock on Geer Road and Modesto on Prescott Road, which have both since closed.
For more information on the new Rainbow location visit www.rainbowshops.com.
