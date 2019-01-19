Indoor go-kart racetrack in east Modesto’s Century Center closing

You’ll have one last chance to take a spin around the track before MB2 Raceway in Modesto’s Century Center closes down.
The indoor go-kart racetrack opened in 2016 in the former Gottschalks spot, which left the east Modesto shopping center in 2009. Last November, Century Center was purchased by new owners in a partnership between New York-based commercial real estate firm Somera Road, Inc. and local investing group Graceada Partners, LLC. Since then they’ve announced a handful of new tenants coming into the complex, as well as publicly wooed Trader Joe’s in hopes of getting them to open in a portion of the vacant Raley’s anchor space.
MB2 Raceway manager Cody LaMonte said the new ownership and company were not able to come to an agreement on a new lease, and they were forced out. Ryan Swehla with Graceada Partners, LLC, said MB2 was asked to leave, but the rest of the center’s current tenants should be staying put. The already announced Golden Valley Healthcare will move into much of the raceway space, and renovations should begin in three to six months.
LaMonte said there are no plans to reopen elsewhere in Modesto and the business’ 20 employees will be let go when it closes. MB2 Raceway has five other locations, mainly in Southern California but also in Iowa and Kentucky. Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will be the last day of operations. The track will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 2401 E Orangeburg Ave. in Modesto.
