Trio of valley restaurants see big changes in 2019; new options and owners on menu

The new year brings new changes at some popular eating places in the valley.
After 25 years in business, Mocha Magic founder and owner Candy Wiegand has retired. But fear not, coffee lovers, the downtown Modesto eatery has been sold to a new owner who is keeping it open and expanding its menu.
The new Mocha Magic Cafe & Bakery owner Maria Apodaca has a 20-year history working in local bakeries including Olde Tyme Pastries and Village Baking Company. She had originally looked into opening a new bakery downtown, but when she heard Mocha Magic was available she took the leap instead. Apodaca took over in late December, just before Christmas. Since then the kitchen has been remodeled and upgraded to accommodate baking equipment.
The restaurant reopened this week, and has already started rolling out fresh, from-scratch baked goods including cupcakes and muffins. Apodaca is adding in-house made bagels, paninis, cookies and other sweets as well. Previously Mocha Magic served mainly specialty coffee, sandwiches and salads.
Mocha Magic, at 920 16th St., is open 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 209-522-8955 or visit www.facebook.com/mochamagiccafe.
In Turlock, Pho Americana is also under new ownership. Opened in 2016 across from California State University, Stanislaus, the Vietnamese fusion restaurant was purchased by Modesto husband-and-husband team Jo Sisemore and Alvaro Juarez last October.
The pair has kept the menu the same, with its Vietnamese pho soup, banh mi sandwiches, cold noodle bowls and specialty French fries. But they also plan to add new items in the future including rice dishes and small plate items. Expect the new dishes to roll out sometime this spring.
This is the first restaurant that Sisemore, who was previously a culinary instructor at the Institute of Technology in Modesto, has owned. But he has more than 20-years experience in the culinary industry, including managing other restaurants in the region.
Pho Americana, at 3821 Crowell Road in Turlock, is open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and noon to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 209-427-2006 or visit www.phoamericana.com.
Also in Turlock, Restaurante Los Gallos has closed after 10 years, but its owners vow to return with a new restaurant.
The Mexican eatery on West Hawkeye Avenue closed in late December, just before Christmas and after celebrating a decade in business earlier that month. Owner Sergio Gutierrez said issues with the lease and loss of business from the city’s extended road closure of the North Golden State Boulevard and Fulkerth Road/West Hawkeye Avenue all led to the shutdown.
But fear not, Gutierrez plans on opening a new restaurant with a new name in downtown Turlock this spring. His planned GG Taqueria (the Gs in the name stands for “Gallos Gordo” or “fat rooster”) will be a smaller restaurant than Los Gallos, with seating for around 60 instead of 140 like the old place. Also expect fewer menu items, but Gutierrez said they’ll be making their own homemade flour tortillas to order at the new restaurant instead.
He said GG Taqueria, which will be at 144 South First St., is currently being renovated and should open sometime in March. For more information visit www.facebook.com/Gallosinturlock.
Elsewhere on the Business Beat:
Loosen those belts, Turlock. It’s time to eat.
Started last January, Turlock Restaurant Week offers specials and invites people to explore different restaurant options in and around Turlock. More than 20 restaurants are participating in the event in its second year, which coincides with California Restaurant Month.
To participate in the 10-day event starting Friday, Jan. 18, and running through Jan. 27, simply stop at any of the participating eateries and ask for the Turlock Restaurant Week specials. For a full list of participating restaurants visit www.turlockrestaurantweek.com.
