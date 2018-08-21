Longtime Modesto local watering hole Nino’s changes hands to a familiar face

One of Modesto’s oldest watering holes has changed hands, but it’s to someone local bar-goers might already know pretty well.
Nino’s Place, the little bar with the big neon arrow way up on McHenry Avenue, has been purchased by Roman Wagner. The prolific Modesto restauranteur also owns P. Wexford’s Pub, Rivets American Grill and The Boardroom.
Nino’s reopened last weekend after being closed for about a month for cosmetic renovations and permit transfers. Wagner said the bar’s previous owner, Brian Lee, approached him about taking over Nino’s this year. Wagner said he was intrigued because of Nino’s long history and loyal clientele.
“I like what it brings; it’s a little different than my other operations,” Wagner said. “I like the fun atmosphere. It’s an over-21 crowd, of course, but (patrons) go all the way up to 70 here. And that’s what I want, a vibe that people of all ages can come together.”
The Nino’s building, north of Kiernan Avenue and across from the Nor Cal Performance Golf Center, has been a bar since at least the early 1960s. It has gone through various incarnations and names over the years, but retained its true locals bar feel — and rural setting — throughout.
For a while, it was known as an exclusive biker bar, even hosting the Hell’s Angels Motorcycle Club annual winter bash in the early 2000s. But these days, the bar is more known for hosting live, local music. In 2009, Nino’s Place even picked up the Modesto Area Music Association Awards for best live music venue. Wagner plans to continue that live music tradition, hosting bands Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
Regulars can expect a few changes, which Wagner hopes will enhance the ambiance. They include more special themed nights each week, from nights to honor first responders to nights with crafting activities and “Industry Night” Sundays when many other restaurant and bar employees are off work. Nino’s has an indoor capacity of around 50 with a much larger outside space that can accommodate more than 170.
“Nino’s is a landmark here in Modesto,” Wagner said. “I’m enthused to be the next one to take it to the next level. Hopefully we bring something to the table that people appreciate. Everything they liked about it, we tried to retain.”
Wagner also said Nino’s complements, instead of competes with, his other restaurant/bar businesses. He purchased P. Wexford’s, an Irish pub on McHenry Avenue, from its original owners in 2009. Then he opened The Boardroom, a more upscale bar, on J Street in downtown Modesto in 2011, followed by Rivets, a family restaurant and grill, on Oakdale Road in 2013. Previously, he also owned The Creamery in Stockton and Bleachers Grill in Modesto.
Wagner’s growing list of local establishments is no surprise if you consider his mentor: Modesto entrepreneur and former restauranteur Dan Costa. He started with Costa as a teenager washing dishes and has, obviously, worked his way up since.
Nino’s Place at 5219 McHenry Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. For more information, call 209-578-6522 or visit www.facebook.com/Ninosrocks.
Elsewhere on the Business Beat:
Come celebrate Sciabica’s Olive Oil’s 82nd year in business at its Farm to Fork to Flavor market Friday.
This will be the Modesto olive oil producer’s third annual event that brings together local artisan food purveyors in a farmers market-style setting. Some 20 local companies will be showcased including Fiscalini Farms, Sunblest Orchards, Oak Barrel Ice & Creamery, The Food Fix, Bauer’s, Silkwood Wines, St. Stan’s Brewing, Paul’s Rustic Pizza and Nicolau Farms.
There will be food to sample and purchase, live music and cooking demonstrations by chefs Dana Johnson and David Bradford. The market coincides with Sciabica’s annual warehouse sale, which offers discounts on the company’s olive oil brands. Festivities run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 24 at the company’s Modesto headquarters at 2150 Yosemite Blvd. Admission is free.
Marijke Rowland: 209-578-2284, @marijkerowland
