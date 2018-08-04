Got ceviche? New Mexican seafood truck brings Sinaloa to Salida

We love the quick, affordable fare that is served by the valley’s ubiquitous taco trucks.
But the new Sinaloense is a Mexican food truck of a different persuasion or, more accurately, protein. The mobile eatery specializes in Mexican seafood. First-time restauranteurs Rhonda and Esdras Aldana debut the business this weekend in Salida.
The husband-and-wife owners wanted to honor Esdras’ familial roots in the coastal Mexican state of Sinaloa. The region on the country’s western coast is known for its seafood dishes like ceviche, or raw marinated fish or shellfish. The truck serves it as shrimp and octopus, two ingredients not often found on your traditional mobile taqueria.
“This is what my family cooks on the weekend. I grew up watching my dad prepare the seafood and he took a lot of pride in it,” Esdras said.
Now the pair take their own pride in preparing the seafood for their truck the authentic way, by curing it in lime and other spices instead of boiling it first. The result is a bright, tart, refreshing flavor. They serve their shrimp and/or octopus ceviche as cocktails (in seafood broth with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, cilantro and avocado), tostadas (on a fried tortilla), campechana (another style of seafood cocktail), aguachile (marinated in a chile broth), or their own creation called a ceviche crunch (seafood nachos minus the cheese).
The truck is a true family affair with the couple and Esdras’ mother, Martha, staffing it full-time. She was born in Sinaloa and many of her relatives still live in the region. The recipes have been passed down through the family as well. But for Rhonda, the food was a little more foreign at first.
“I’m Assyrian, but my husband introduced me to this food and now I love it,” she said. The couple has been married for five years and has a year-and-a-half old girl — one of the only family members who probably won’t be spending too much time in the truck.
Speaking of the truck, it’s actually a converted 16-foot passenger bus. The front end still has the signature swinging bus doors. AP Welding in Modesto did all the work on the vehicle, which is now outfitted with a gleaming chrome customized kitchen.
While shrimp and octopus are the truck’s main proteins, Sinaloense also serves more traditional beef and chicken dishes like tacos, burritos and quesadillas for the non-seafood lovers out there. They also offer crispy shrimp tacos which are battered and deep fried. In the future they plan to add fish ceviche to their menu as well. Dishes range from $3.50 for a shrimp ceviche tostadas or fried shrimp tacos to $12 for a 32-ounce portion of shrimp or mixed seafood cocktail. Beef and chicken tacos are $1.50, quesadillas $5 and burritos $6.
Oh, and about that name: While it may be a phonetic challenge for some, it simply means “a person from Sinaloa.”
The Sinaloense Mariscos & Taqueria truck is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for lunch and dinner at 4460 Salida Blvd. For more information call 209-225-4084.
Elsewhere on the Business Beat:
Free stuff alert! Sorry, let me repeat that in the spirit in which it was intended: FREE STUFF ALERT!
To celebrate its new line of blended energy drinks, Baskin-Robbins is offering free samples of all its classic and new Freezes. The ice cream and frozen treat chain began selling new Monster Energy, NOS Energy and Wild ‘n Reckless Sherbet Freezes this month. The caffeinated flavors will be available until the end of the month.
All Baskin-Robbins across the nation — including the four locations in Modesto and sites in Turlock, Ceres, Oakdale, Patterson, Riverbank and Ripon — will give out free samples from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5. Now go get that sugar and caffeine high on, folks. For more information visit www.baskinrobbins.com.
Marijke Rowland: 209-578-2284, @marijkerowland
Thanks for your strong interest in local journalism. We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. We hope you see value in supporting us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come.
Comments