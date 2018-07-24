The best-named food truck in town is Modesto’s new USA Curry in a Hurry

Pranesh (right) and Arti Narayan (yellow) are pictured with Shoblin and Roneel Chandra (back center) on Tuesday afternoon July 24, 2018 near their food truck Curry In A Hurry in Modesto, Calif. Curry In A Hurry will soon being serving up Indian Food in the parking lot of The Revival Center. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com