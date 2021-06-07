Who is a good dog? Modesto program promotes pooch-friendly businesses, attractions

Visit Modesto has launched a campaign to encourage people to visit dog-friendly restaurants and other businesses. jhknight@newsobserver.com

Modesto really is going to the dogs, and that’s a good thing.

Last month, the city’s Convention & Visitors Bureau launched a campaign to encourage residents and tourists alike to visit Modesto’s dog-friendly businesses and attractions. The Modesto Loves Dogs campaign lists businesses that welcome dogs and allows participants to download a passport to check in at those places with their pooches to receive rewards.

Todd Aaronson, CEO of the visitors bureau, said the program is a way to boost tourism and exploration of the city by promoting all the places people can take their canine companions.

“It’s been received really well. Our goal really was to put eyes and paws on Modesto to complement all the other promotions we’ve been doing in the city,” he said.

To take part in the program, go to modestolovesdogs.com, which will direct participants to sign up to receive a mobile passport. The pass has information about which restaurants, hotels and parks allow dogs in the city.

The program features almost two dozen restaurants, mostly in downtown Modesto but also throughout the city. The business listings offer information about each establishment, and some detail where dogs are allowed and not allowed (most are patio only).

Some of the restaurants also have coupons and specials, including special treats for dogs, as well.

Pet-friendly lodging is listed, with more than a dozen hotels and motels in the city, along with about half a dozen parks including dog parks and good walking trails.

To sweeten the deal, the campaign is also offering rewards to people who participate. When people sign up, they are taken to an interactive webpage that has the participating businesses and other lists.

People can check in at the associated locations and then earn prizes like a Modesto-branded dog bandanna for two check-ins and a dog toy from Modesto-based company Goughnuts with 10 check-ins. Stay overnight at any of the listed lodging places and get a free T-shirt.

Anyone who takes part can also stop into the Visit Modesto office on 12th Street to pick up a “Modesto Loves Dog” sticker.

The campaign has leaned in heavily on social media, encouraging people to tag the Visit Modesto page on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Aaronson said about 200 bandanas have been given to virtual passport holders since the May launch.

So far, the campaign has registered about 75,000 impressions on social media platforms. Aaronson said after Modesto, the most outside visitors to the site have come from the Bay Area, Sacramento and as far away as Los Angeles.

Aaronson said he hopes the program will attract the attention of people traveling in the area and encourage those passing through with their pups to stop in Modesto to eat, sleep or play. During the pandemic, many people also adopted new dogs and are now eager to take them on adventures.

If Modesto restaurants and other businesses want to be included in the program, Aaronson said the bureau is happy to add them to the campaign. He hopes the passports will have staying power, and there’s no end date set for the project.

“We’ve gotten a lot of eyes on Modesto as a place you can stop at with your dog,” he said. “Modesto is a comfortable place to go and has a lot to offer. And that’s what people are looking for right now. We want to let the world know we’ve got a dog-friendly culture here.”

For more information, call 209-526-5588 or go to visitmodesto.com.